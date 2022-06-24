What you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Edmonton

The City of Edmonton will put on a fireworks display over the North Saskatchewan River again on Canada Day this year.

The show will start at 11 p.m.

Here's what else you need to know:

RECOMMENDED VIEWING SPOTS

The city recommends watching the show from the legislature grounds, Victoria Park, or Ezio Faraone Park.

Additionally, these spots will have good views, but will not be accessible by vehicle:

River Valley Road trail;

Walterdale Hill Road sidewalks and east Promenade;

Queen Elizabeth Park; and

109 Street, between Saskatchewan Drive and High Level Bridge.

Edmontonians will not be able to watch the fireworks from Kinsmen Park. The playground and picnic areas are closed starting at 6 a.m. on July 1 and pedestrian access will be unavailable once road closures are in effect.

GETTING TO AND FROM THE SHOW

Edmonton Transit Service will carry out its regular Sunday bus schedule on Canaday Day, with extra service for the fireworks. The Capital/Metro Line trains will run on Saturday schedules. Regular fares apply.

The city advised Edmontonians to plan ahead and expect travel days before and after the display, regardless of how they are planning to travel and especially if they need to cross the river.

Several road closures will be in effect, as well. A list of the closures in the River Valley, Mill Woods, and legislature areas is online.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Extra no-parking signs will be installed early July 1 to ensure busy routes remain clear of vehicles during peak traffic times.

No stopping or parking will be allowed from 7 p.m. to midnight on:

109 Street, between 99 Avenue and 104 Avenue;

109 Street, between 82 Avenue and Saskatchewan Drive;

107 Street, between 99 Avenue and 102 Avenue;

105 Street, between 102 Avenue and 104 Avenue; and

River Valley Road, from 105 Street to Groat Road.

And, after 8 p.m., parking will not be available at Kinsmen Sports Centre, Queen Elizabeth Pool, or Victoria Park Site #6.

BRIDGE PEDESTRIAN ACCESS CLOSURES

Between 9:45 p.m. until 90 minutes after the fireworks end, pedestrians will not be able to access High Level Bridge, southbound 109 Street from 97 Avenue to 87 Avenue, and Menzies Bridge.

Pedestrian paths on the Groat Road, James Macdonald, Walterdale, and Low Level bridges will all remain open during this time.

All public notices are available on the city's website.