What you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Edmonton
The City of Edmonton will put on a fireworks display over the North Saskatchewan River again on Canada Day this year.
The show will start at 11 p.m.
Here's what else you need to know:
RECOMMENDED VIEWING SPOTS
The city recommends watching the show from the legislature grounds, Victoria Park, or Ezio Faraone Park.
Additionally, these spots will have good views, but will not be accessible by vehicle:
- River Valley Road trail;
- Walterdale Hill Road sidewalks and east Promenade;
- Queen Elizabeth Park; and
- 109 Street, between Saskatchewan Drive and High Level Bridge.
Edmontonians will not be able to watch the fireworks from Kinsmen Park. The playground and picnic areas are closed starting at 6 a.m. on July 1 and pedestrian access will be unavailable once road closures are in effect.
GETTING TO AND FROM THE SHOW
Edmonton Transit Service will carry out its regular Sunday bus schedule on Canaday Day, with extra service for the fireworks. The Capital/Metro Line trains will run on Saturday schedules. Regular fares apply.
The city advised Edmontonians to plan ahead and expect travel days before and after the display, regardless of how they are planning to travel and especially if they need to cross the river.
Several road closures will be in effect, as well. A list of the closures in the River Valley, Mill Woods, and legislature areas is online.
PARKING RESTRICTIONS
Extra no-parking signs will be installed early July 1 to ensure busy routes remain clear of vehicles during peak traffic times.
No stopping or parking will be allowed from 7 p.m. to midnight on:
- 109 Street, between 99 Avenue and 104 Avenue;
- 109 Street, between 82 Avenue and Saskatchewan Drive;
- 107 Street, between 99 Avenue and 102 Avenue;
- 105 Street, between 102 Avenue and 104 Avenue; and
- River Valley Road, from 105 Street to Groat Road.
And, after 8 p.m., parking will not be available at Kinsmen Sports Centre, Queen Elizabeth Pool, or Victoria Park Site #6.
BRIDGE PEDESTRIAN ACCESS CLOSURES
Between 9:45 p.m. until 90 minutes after the fireworks end, pedestrians will not be able to access High Level Bridge, southbound 109 Street from 97 Avenue to 87 Avenue, and Menzies Bridge.
Pedestrian paths on the Groat Road, James Macdonald, Walterdale, and Low Level bridges will all remain open during this time.
All public notices are available on the city's website.
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
'Devastating setback': Trudeau, politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Canadian politicians are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the news 'horrific.'
Canadians still enduring long passport wait times amid system shakeup
The federal government has announced improvements to the passport processing system in an attempt to address continued backlogs, but Canadians continue to endure long lineups.
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
Anita Alvarez to miss out of team event after fainting at worlds
Team USA artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez has been sidelined from competing at the swimming world championships after fainting during a solo free routine this week.
This is who's in and who's out of Doug Ford's cabinet
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled his cabinet for the 43rd Parliament and there are some big changes to the front bench.
Man loses USB flash drive with data on entire city's residents after night out
After going for drinks this week, an unnamed worker lost a USB flash drive containing the personal details of every resident of the Japanese city of Amagasaki, according to a statement from the city's government.
WATCH | Lessons to be learned from Canada's reconciliation efforts, Prince Charles says
Prince Charles says Canada’s efforts toward reconciliation with Indigenous peoples holds lessons for other Commonwealth countries facing the 'wrongs that have shaped our past.'
Breast cancer can metastasize more efficiently while asleep: study
A new study has found that breast cancer can metastasize more efficiently while people are sleeping, a finding researchers say could 'significantly change' the way cancer is diagnosed and treated.
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
-
'Devastating setback': Trudeau, politicians react to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Canadian politicians are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the news 'horrific.'
-
Swimming returns to Calgary's Sikome Lake for first time since 2019
A popular swimming destination in Fish Creek Provincial Park is open to the public after two years of being closed.
North Battleford man faces murder charge in mother's death
A 45-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in his mother's death.
-
Sask. RCMP advise of increased presence in La Ronge as shooting investigation continues
Nearly a week after a shooting that led to a community-wide lockdown, RCMP are advising that there will be an increased police presence in La Ronge over the weekend as the investigation into the incident continues.
-
Another stormy night in Sask. results in 22 tornado warnings from Environment Canada
Twenty-two tornado warnings were issued across central and southern Saskatchewan by Environment Canada on Thursday afternoon and evening, on top of multiple severe thunderstorm warnings.
Another stormy night in Sask. results in 22 tornado warnings from Environment Canada
Twenty-two tornado warnings were issued across central and southern Saskatchewan by Environment Canada on Thursday afternoon and evening, on top of multiple severe thunderstorm warnings.
-
'Anomalies' on site of Regina General Hospital parking lot identified as debris, building materials
Planning for the new General Hospital Parkade project is continuing, after no historical burials were found following investigation into anomalies identified by ground penetrating radar.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry seeking explanation from Ottawa about withheld notes
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting wants to know why the federal Justice Department withheld notes written by a senior Mountie for several months -- and if there's more revelations to come.
-
'It’s in shambles': RCMP 'architects of own demise,' says criminologist after complaints in N.B. and N.S.
After a week of criticism and anger at the Mass Casualty Commission in Nova Scotia, and outcry in a rural area of New Brunswick, there are questions about the RCMP’s role in community policing.
-
Health officials warn of fentanyl on P.E.I. following 2 overdoses in 24 hours
Health officials and police on Prince Edward Island are warning Islanders about the presence of a highly potent opioid, fentanyl, in the province.
TTC facing nearly $3M in lawsuits filed by former employees over vaccine policies
The Toronto Transit Commission is facing nearly $3 million worth of wrongful dismissal lawsuits filed by former employees in conjunction with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy implemented late last year.
-
Ford names new cabinet, with Jones as health minister and a role for his nephew
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced his new, 30-person cabinet, including Sylvia Jones as deputy premier and health minister.
-
This is who's in and who's out of Doug Ford's cabinet
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled his cabinet for the 43rd Parliament and there are some big changes to the front bench.
What's open and closed this Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day
It's la Fête Nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal.
-
Police ask for help finding non-verbal 15-year-old boy missing from Saint-Leonard
Police are looking for a teenage boy with "cognitive difficulties" who can't communicate verbally and who went missing from a Saint-Leonard park midday on Friday. He may have sought out a fast-food restaurant or a mall.
-
Quebec 'thwarted' by multiculturalism, minister says in France speech, and premier agrees
'Although our project is thwarted by Canadian multiculturalism... the French language must really become the language of use of all Quebecers,' Simon Jolin-Barrette told the Academie Francaise. Premier Legault later said he opposes multiculturalism, too.
Long-time Ottawa MPP Lisa MacLeod out of Ford cabinet
The Nepean MPP’s exclusion means there is only one cabinet minister from Ottawa in the new Progressive Conservative government. Kanata-Carleton MPP Merrilee Fullerton will remain the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
-
Ford names new cabinet, with Jones as health minister and a role for his nephew
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced his new, 30-person cabinet, including Sylvia Jones as deputy premier and health minister.
Ford names new cabinet, with Jones as health minister and a role for his nephew
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced his new, 30-person cabinet, including Sylvia Jones as deputy premier and health minister.
-
Officer who shot an armed man in 2021 won't be charged: SIU
An officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service won't face charges in connection to the 2021 shooting of a 19-year-old man in Kitchener, as the SIU determined the victim wanted to provoke the officer into killing him.
-
Kitchener man charged with making, possessing child pornography
A 25-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with multiple child pornography-related charges following an investigation by Waterloo regional police.
BREAKING | Northern Ont. woman killed in motorcycle crash with moose
A 60-year-old woman from the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford was killed Thursday night after she hit a moose with her motorcycle on Highway 144.
-
Four northern MPPs named to Ontario cabinet
Northern Ontario now has four MPPs in Premier Doug Ford's cabinet.
-
Mazda 3 stopped in western Quebec with ATV strapped to the roof
Police in western Quebec say an officer pulled over a vehicle this week with an "unorthodox and unusual" method of transporting an all-terrain vehicle, which was strapped to the roof of the car near Gatineau, Que.
Probe into Winnipeg human trafficking ring nets three-year sentence: WPS
A Winnipeg man has been handed a three-year sentence after a lengthy investigation into human trafficking in Manitoba.
-
Storm brings baseball-sized hail to Manitoba community: Environment Canada
One Manitoba community was hit with baseball-sized hail during a storm on Thursday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Woman grabbed, sexually assaulted in downtown Vancouver stranger attack: police
A police investigation is underway after a woman was grabbed and sexually assaulted in downtown Vancouver earlier this month.
-
Events guide: Canada Day 2022 in the Vancouver area
Canada Day events are back after a pandemic-prompted hiatus, and several parties are planned for the Vancouver area.
-
Nearly all of B.C. under weather advisory amid first heatwave of the summer
Nearly all of British Columbia is under a special weather statement, as the first hot stretch of summer finally arrives.
'Using the cover of darkness': Police patrolling Cadboro Bay after increase in crime
Two local police departments and the RCMP are working together to address a surge in marine-related crimes around the Cadboro Bay area.
-
Snowbirds grounded after problem discovered with emergency ejection parachute
A problem with the aircraft's emergency ejection parachute has grounded the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
-
Police investigate 2 overnight arsons in downtown Victoria
Victoria police are investigating two suspicious fires that burned just blocks from each other in the downtown core Thursday night.