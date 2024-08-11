EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Here's the latest on Alberta's wildfire situation

    An aerial view of a spot fire within the Semo complex fire near Little Red River Cree Nation on Aug. 9, 2024. (Alberta Wildfire) An aerial view of a spot fire within the Semo complex fire near Little Red River Cree Nation on Aug. 9, 2024. (Alberta Wildfire)
    Share

    On Sunday afternoon, there were 112 wildfires burning in Alberta's fire protection area. Ten were classified as out-of-control.

    Of those ten, the Semo complex fire in northern Alberta was the only wildfire officials said may pose a threat to public safety, communities or critical infrastructure.

    The largest fire in the complex remained burning out of control at more than 100,000 hectares near the Little Red River Cree Nation in northern Alberta.

    More than 600 firefighters and support staff, 45 helicopters and 112 pieces of heavy equipment were working on that fire.

    With warm weather and no precipitation forecast for the coming days, officials said fire activity is expected to ramp up and residents in communities near the fires – John D'Or Prairie, Fox Lake and Garden River – remained under an evacuation alert.

    The town of Jasper was the only community under an active evacuation order.

    In the national park, the wildfire that destroyed parts of the town remained burning out of control over almost 33,000 hectares.

    Officials said on Saturday the remaining fire risk to the townsite had been greatly reduced and 80 per cent of the fire's perimeter had been contained.

    A return date for Jasper residents is expected to be announced on Monday. For the latest information, visit the municipality's website

    Fire crews were unable to access Maligne Lake due to the intensity of the wildfire in its first days, and officials said multiple structures in the area have been destroyed.

    That includes the Maligne Canyon Wilderness Kitchen and all structures at the Maligne Wilderness Hostel.

    Fire bans and restrictions remained in place in several areas of the province. For the most up-to-date information visit albertafirebans.ca

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Paris closes out 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show

    Paris is closing out two and a half extraordinary weeks of Olympic sports and emotion with a star-studded sunset show in France’s national stadium, handing over hosting duties for the Summer Games to the next city in line: Los Angeles in 2028.

    These cities will be too hot for the Olympics by 2050

    Most of the world’s cities will be unable to host the Games during summer in the coming decades as they blow past the threshold of safe humid heat, according to a CNN analysis of data from CarbonPlan, a climate science and analytics-focused nonprofit group.

    Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie

    Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News