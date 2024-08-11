Here's the latest on Alberta's wildfire situation

On Sunday afternoon, there were 112 wildfires burning in Alberta's fire protection area. Ten were classified as out-of-control.

Of those ten, the Semo complex fire in northern Alberta was the only wildfire officials said may pose a threat to public safety, communities or critical infrastructure.

The largest fire in the complex remained burning out of control at more than 100,000 hectares near the Little Red River Cree Nation in northern Alberta.

More than 600 firefighters and support staff, 45 helicopters and 112 pieces of heavy equipment were working on that fire.

With warm weather and no precipitation forecast for the coming days, officials said fire activity is expected to ramp up and residents in communities near the fires – John D'Or Prairie, Fox Lake and Garden River – remained under an evacuation alert.

The town of Jasper was the only community under an active evacuation order.

In the national park, the wildfire that destroyed parts of the town remained burning out of control over almost 33,000 hectares.

Officials said on Saturday the remaining fire risk to the townsite had been greatly reduced and 80 per cent of the fire's perimeter had been contained.

A return date for Jasper residents is expected to be announced on Monday. For the latest information, visit the municipality's website.

Fire crews were unable to access Maligne Lake due to the intensity of the wildfire in its first days, and officials said multiple structures in the area have been destroyed.

That includes the Maligne Canyon Wilderness Kitchen and all structures at the Maligne Wilderness Hostel.

Fire bans and restrictions remained in place in several areas of the province. For the most up-to-date information visit albertafirebans.ca.