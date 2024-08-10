Jasper's mayor says return date for residents will be announced Monday

EDMONTON
    Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland, second left in blue, looks at what is left of his home of 67 years with federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan, left to right, & Premier Danielle Smith, and Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen in Jasper, Alta., on Friday, July 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
    Jasper's mayor says wildfire evacuees will learn Monday when they will be allowed to return home.

    Richard Ireland told an online news conference on Saturday that details on the exact time of the announcement haven't been finalized, but news on the date when people will be permitted back into the town will be delivered by members of the unified command on Monday.

    About 20,000 visitors to Jasper National Park and 5,000 town residents were forced out last month due to fires, and flames destroyed one-third of the town's buildings.

    Ireland told the news conference he hoped sharing word on when the announcement would come would "provide a bridge and some measure of comfort to those so fraught with anxiety."

    He says the dedicated work of the fire incident management team means plans to re-enter the town safely are moving faster than expected.

    A Parks Canada official told the news conference that while the blaze in the park is still out of control, cooler weather and a bit of rain has allowed crews to make great strides in minimizing fire growth.

