Jasper's mayor says return date for residents will be announced Monday
Jasper's mayor says wildfire evacuees will learn Monday when they will be allowed to return home.
Richard Ireland told an online news conference on Saturday that details on the exact time of the announcement haven't been finalized, but news on the date when people will be permitted back into the town will be delivered by members of the unified command on Monday.
About 20,000 visitors to Jasper National Park and 5,000 town residents were forced out last month due to fires, and flames destroyed one-third of the town's buildings.
Ireland told the news conference he hoped sharing word on when the announcement would come would "provide a bridge and some measure of comfort to those so fraught with anxiety."
He says the dedicated work of the fire incident management team means plans to re-enter the town safely are moving faster than expected.
A Parks Canada official told the news conference that while the blaze in the park is still out of control, cooler weather and a bit of rain has allowed crews to make great strides in minimizing fire growth.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 10, 2024
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's Phil 'Wizard' Kim wins Olympic gold in breaking
Phil Kim has advanced to the gold-medal battle in men's breaking at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Anglers find body in Thames River at North London Athletic Fields
Two anglers discovered a body on a branch in the Thames River late Saturday morning.
Old pantry staple is new again with people using it to improve fitness, disease and more. But it has risks
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
German open water athlete falls ill after swimming in the Seine River
German swimmer Leonie Beck became ill after competing in the women's open water race at the Paris Olympics, despite assurances that the water in the Seine River was safe.
Uvalde shooter's uncle begged police to let him talk to the gunman
The uncle of the Uvalde school shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers begged police to let him try to talk his nephew down. In a 911 call released Saturday, the uncle told police that his nephew always listened to him and that if he could talk to him he might be able to get him to stop shooting. The call came in about 10 minutes after the shooting had stopped and the shooter was dead.
Hiker found dead after 3-day search of Alberta backcountry
A hiker was found dead after a three-day search in central Alberta.
Lifeline services resume after Canada-wide overnight outage
Lifeline Canada's operations have returned to normal after an overnight outage that saw clients unable to place calls for assistance.
Canada's Marco Arop wins silver in men's 800 metres at Paris Olympics
Canada's Marco Arop has claimed Olympic silver in the men's 800 metres on Saturday at Stade de France after being edged at the finish line by Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi.
Court voids inquiry that led to bronze for American Jordan Chiles, doesn't say who should get medal
The Court of Arbitration for Sport voided the inquiry that led to Olympic bronze on the floor exercise for American gymnast Jordan Chiles, opening the door for Romania's Ana Barbosu to replace Chiles as bronze medalist.
Calgary
Owen Hart Foundation gives away thousands of backpacks to children in need
When the Owen Hart Foundation started its Backpack Giveaway Day about seven years ago, they were able to donate 150 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks, dental hygiene gear and stuffed animals to kids in need.
Red Line closed from Anderston to 39 Avenue for weekend maintenance work
Calgary Transit is continuing its maintenance and repair work this weekend on the Red Line, with stations between Anderson Road and 39 Avenue closed.
Lethbridge
Dawgs advance to WCBL West Division Final with thrilling 4-3 win over Bulls in 13 innings
The Okotoks Dawgs and Lethbridge Bulls played deep into the night Friday in the deciding game of their WCBL playoff series before the Dawgs won 4-3 in the 13th inning.
Lethbridge's Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre turns 1
After three years of construction and $77.6 million, the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre opened its doors on Aug. 10, 2023.
Bulls save season with 5-4 win over Dawgs to push playoff series to deciding game Friday night
With their season on the line, the Lethbridge Bulls refused to lose Thursday, defeating defending WCBL champion Okotoks 5-4 at Spitz Stadium.
Saskatoon
Police investigating after Sask. man dies in PA
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man early Saturday morning.
Sask. sculptors create art pieces for Martensville
Artists have 11 days to put their skills to the test at “Sculptors in the Park” in Martensville.
'Do not approach him': Sask. RCMP seeking tips finding wanted Onion Lake man
Saskatchewan RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in locating a wanted man from Onion Lake Cree Nation.
Regina
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Regina home
Investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Regina home in the early hours of Saturday.
Care home on Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation celebrates 25 years of operation
Lakeview Lodge, a personal care home located on the Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation, has now been operating for 25 years.
Two-year sentence requested for Sask. father who withheld daughter, hoping she wouldn't receive COVID-19 vaccine
The Crown has made its sentence submissions for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man found guilty of withholding his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Vancouver
Removal of collapsed crane at Vancouver fire site could take 2 weeks, officials say
Everyone displaced by the massive fire in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood earlier this week will be able to return home Saturday, if their home is still standing, but it could still be two weeks before 41st Avenue reopens to traffic.
'Mechanical issue' delays several sailings on major BC Ferries route
A mechanical issue on an early sailing between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland has led to cascading delays for several BC Ferries voyages Saturday.
Mount Seymour Little League team turns heads at Junior League Baseball World Series
The 2024 Junior League Baseball World Series is over for the Mount Seymour Little League team. But the North Vancouver all-star squad made its mark on and off the diamond.
Vancouver Island
B.C. anti-gang unit raids illegal casino on Vancouver Island
Fourteen people were arrested Thursday after investigators with British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force raided an alleged illegal gambling house on Vancouver Island.
Jessica Berglund appointed as new chief civilian director of B.C. police watchdog
The Ministry of the Attorney General has announced a new leader for the province's police watchdog.
Toronto
Unknown number of people seriously injured in multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa: police
An unknown number of people have been seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa, Durham Regional Police say.
Man killed in shooting near Woodbine Beach identified
A man who was fatally shot near Woodbine Beach this week has been identified as a 21-year-old from Quebec.
Toronto police charge suspect in alleged homophobic assault
Toronto Police say they have made an arrest in an assault which was allegedly motivated by homophobia.
Montreal
Montreal storm: First-hand stories of flooding and mayhem
Residents in and around Montreal were hit with a major rainfall when the remnants of tropical storm Debby smashed into the region. Here are some of their stories.
Historic rainfall hits Montreal in remnants of tropical storm Debby
Montreal was drenched in a record amount of rain Friday as a storm system continued to pass through Eastern Canada.
Chelsea, Que. declares state of emergency after Friday's torrential rain
The Municipality of Chelsea has declared a local state of emergency after heavy rainfall on Friday caused severe damage to major roads.
Atlantic
Patients, nurses rally in support of Cape Breton doctor; call for ministerial review
Several dozen people who attended a rally on Friday evening in support of a Cape Breton doctor facing new allegations of professional misconduct and/or incompetence are calling for a ministerial review into Nova Scotia’s College of Physicians and Surgeons.
Four people taken to hospital after DFO plane crash near Corner Brook, N.L.
Four people were taken to hospital on Friday after an aircraft contracted by the federal fisheries department went down near Corner Brook, N.L.
Man arrested following firearm incident in Upper Gagetown: N.B. RCMP
RCMP say a 35-year-old man from Upper Gagetown, N.B., has been arrested following a firearm incident near Lower Coytown Road.
Winnipeg
'Golden age of gaming': The evolution of the board game industry and what games would suit your family
Monopoly, Scrabble, and Clue are just a few of the classic games that became staples in people's homes or cottages over the years, but the new era of the board game industry is pushing the envelope with what is being offered.
'Don’t assume it won’t happen to you': Student warns drivers after car theft
A post-secondary student is warning car owners after her vehicle was stolen less than two days after she moved to Winnipeg.
Winnipeg police investigating 2 overnight collisions
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) shut down some areas of the city after two serious collisions took place overnight.
Ottawa
No injuries reported following targeted shooting at Lansdowne Park
No injuries were reported following a shooting at Lansdowne Park in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
Impacts of Debby's rainfall minor with some exceptions: City of Ottawa
In general, the impacts of Debby's rainfall Friday were minor across the capital with some exceptions, says the City of Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury police release images of man who vandalized downtown Pride crosswalk
Greater Sudbury Police Service has released images of the person responsible for the vandalism of the progressive Pride flag crosswalk on Minto Street in the city’s downtown core last weekend.
Report details sexual harassment investigation of northern Ont. MPP Michael Mantha
Details of the sexual harassment investigation involving former New Democrat MPP Michael Mantha have been released as part of a grievance filed by his former staffer.
Barrie
First-ever 'Yoga Fest' promotes movement, healthy lifestyle
Meridian Place was the site of the first-ever Yoga festival in Barrie, which aimed to teach participants about the movements their bodies are capable of and steps they could take toward living a healthier lifestyle.
Alliston Potato Festival celebrates milestone
Locals and visitors are enjoying the Alliston Potato Festival this weekend, which is celebrating 50 years as a Town tradition.
Police and K9 flooded Springwater Twp. in search for wanted man
A heavy police presence flooded the Township of Springwater Ont., as emergency response teams searched for a male suspect in the area.
Kitchener
Stratford, Ont. police to discuss protocols, more training after neighbour dispute turned deadly
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
Small farm animals killed in structure fire in Huron County
Huron County Ontario Provincial Police and North Huron fire crews responded to a fire at a property on Jamestown Road.
London
London International Airport announces winter flight schedule
Looking to escape the cold this winter? The London International Airport (YXU) has you covered. The airport’s winter schedule for sunny destinations has been released.
Wingham’s emergency department is closed overnight
Citing ongoing staffing shortages, the Wingham and District Hospital Emergency Department (ED) will be closed from 2 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.
Windsor
No injuries reported in apartment fire
Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to a small fire in the 900-block of Pelissier Street, near Erie Street West.
CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Police investigate pair of break and enters across Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are investigating two separate break and enters.