EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Heritage Classic returns to a much warmer Edmonton

    Crews work to prepare Commonwealth Stadium for the upcoming Heritage Classic in Edmonton on Thursday October 19, 2023. No matter if Connor McDavid is on the ice or sitting in a warm suite, the Oilers are viewing the Heritage Classic like a chance to hit the reset button on their season.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Crews work to prepare Commonwealth Stadium for the upcoming Heritage Classic in Edmonton on Thursday October 19, 2023. No matter if Connor McDavid is on the ice or sitting in a warm suite, the Oilers are viewing the Heritage Classic like a chance to hit the reset button on their season.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

    Temperatures were expected to be more comfortable for the NHL's Heritage Classic on Sunday than they were for the event's inaugural edition 20 years ago at Commonwealth Stadium.

    Oilers fan Brent Oliver braved the frigid conditions in 2003 and was excited to return for this year's outdoor game between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers. Forecasters expected the temperature to hover around the freezing mark with mostly cloudy conditions for the late-afternoon puck drop.

    Like many of the 57,167 fans who saw the Montreal Canadiens beat the Oilers 4-3 in 2003, Oliver's lasting memory was the -18 C temperature with a wind chill that made it feel like -30 C.

    "I left in the third (period) last time because after the alumni game and main game, I was frozen to the core," recalled Oliver. "It took me three days to warm up."

    The Oilers and Flames have both struggled in the early going this season. Calgary entered play Sunday with a 2-5-1 record, slightly better than Edmonton's 1-5-1 mark.

    Both teams heard choruses of boos in 3-0 home losses on Thursday night. The St. Louis Blues shut out the Flames and the Oilers fell to the New York Rangers.

    Reigning NHL MVP Connor McDavid, who has missed the last two games due to an upper-body injury, was expected to return for Edmonton.

    Pre-game festivities were set to kick off on Sunday afternoon with a free concert by alternative rock band Beaches at nearby Clarke Stadium. Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees Nickelback were tabbed to provide the second-intermission entertainment.

    Ticket sales were strong for the game with Ticketmaster's website showing only resale tickets available as of early Sunday afternoon.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2023

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1969-2023

    1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54

    'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News