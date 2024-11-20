Hervey 'committed to winning' as he begins second stint as Elks GM
Ed Hervey says he's ready to get down to work to pull the Edmonton Elks back into contention.
The Canadian Football League team's new vice-president of football operations and general manager told media on Wednesday during his introductory news conference at Commonwealth Stadium he's "committed to winning" and "getting it done ... and if you don't believe it, just watch the work."
"I'm not going to sit and talk and sell you on what we're going to do," said Hervey, who's starting his second tour of GM duty in Edmonton after helming the Green and Gold from 2013-16.
"We're going to make sense. We're going to do things that make sense, common sense around here.”
The Elks have turned back to Hervey after firing head coach and GM Chris Jones in July after an 0-7 start to the 2024 season. Geroy Simon, who had been Jones’s assistant GM, filled in as interim manager as the team finished fourth in the CFL’s West Division and out of the playoffs with a 7-11 record.
The Elks haven’t had a winning record since 2017, when they went 12-6 and lost the West Final to the Calgary Stampeders, and haven’t made the playoffs since 2019, when they crossed over to the East Division for the playoffs with an 8-10 record.
Since then, the Elks have languished at or near the bottom of the league standings. The team last won the Grey Cup in 2015 under Hervey.
The Elks hired Hervey away from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, with whom he spent this past season as their GM. The former wide receiver played his entire CFL career with Edmonton from 1999-2006 and was teammates with new Elks chief executive officer Chris Morris, who said Wednesday he hired Hervey not only because he felt he was the most-qualified person for the job but because he’s a “great fit for this team and for this community.”
“Ed is talking about building a foundation of character and of hard work and of commitment to each other that allows great players to win championships, and that's what he understands,” Morris said.
“The reality is if you don't have that, if you don't have a foundation based on trust and respect and hard work and intent and a lack of even comprehension of anything else existing in your world, you're always going to be just OK. My comfort level with bringing Ed Hervey in here is that he understands that as clearly as I do.”
Hervey said he’s looking to populate the roster and the coaching staff with “people that want to come in and do things right, on and off the field.”
"I couldn't care less how great of a player you are if you're not great off the field,” he said.
“Sometimes you have to take a step back to take two steps forward, so if that means moving on from coaches, players, people who don't fit into the culture, that's the window of opportunity to make the moves necessary to get us to where we want to go.”
Among the moves Hervey and the Elks have to consider this off-season is the future of Tre Ford with the organization. The mobile Canadian quarterback, who was drafted by the Elks in 2021, is slated to become a free agent in February.
Hervey said he’s looking forward to talking with Ford about his experience in Edmonton “and seeing where he sees his future.”
“I want him to tell me himself, but I think he's a dynamic player. Everyone knows when he's on the field. We're all scared to death when he's running,” Hervey said.
“We just want to hone his skills and get him to the point to where you know he can be a dual threat weapon."
The position of head coach is another role Hervey will need to address. Offensive coordinator Jarious Jackson filled it in the interim following Jones’s dismissal.
Two hours before Hervey’s news conference began, the B.C. Lions announced they had fired head coach and co-GM Rick Campbell, who has been rumoured as a potential candidate to take the Elks’ coaching reins.
Campbell – who grew up in the city and is the son of legendary former Edmonton head coach, GM, president and CEO Hugh Campbell – previously held assistant coaching positions with the Green and Gold, including stints as defensive coordinator, special teams coach and assistant head coach.
Hervey, when he held the GM position in B.C., hired Campbell as Lions head coach in 2019.
"The coaching staff is going to be held accountable,” Hervey said on Wednesday.
“We're going to get this thing right, and we're going to try it our best to find the most experienced group of coaches, whether that's internal or outside the building, to lead us.”
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Income requirements continue to ease
The average salary needed to buy a home keeps inching down in cities across Canada, according to the latest data.
Boissonnault out of cabinet to 'focus on clearing the allegations,' Trudeau announces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced embattled minister Randy Boissonnault is out of cabinet.
Smuggler arrested with 300 tarantulas strapped to his body
Police in Peru have arrested a man caught trying to leave the country with 320 tarantulas, 110 centipedes and nine bullet ants strapped to his body.
Families of Paul Bernardo's victims not allowed to attend parole hearing in person, lawyer says
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo have been barred from attending the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, according to the lawyer representing the loved ones of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.
'They squandered 10 years of opportunity': Canada Post strike exposes longtime problems, expert says
Canada Post is at ‘death's door’ and won't survive if it doesn't dramatically transform its business, a professor who has studied the Crown corporation is warning as the postal workers' national strike drags on.
Sask. woman who refused to provide breath sample did not break the law, court finds
A Saskatchewan woman who refused to provide a breath sample after being stopped by police in Regina did not break the law – as the officer's request was deemed not lawful given the circumstances.
'Bomb cyclone' batters B.C. coast with hurricane-force winds, downing trees onto roads and vehicles
Massive trees toppled onto roads, power lines and parked cars as hurricane-force winds battered the B.C. coast overnight during an intense “bomb cyclone” weather event.
Ford says there is 'clear consensus' among premiers for separate trade deal with Mexico
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says there is 'clear consensus' among premiers for separate bilateral trade deals with the U.S. and Mexico, following a phone call with all the leaders on Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary gorilla died after being hit by a door: officials
The Calgary Zoo says its two-year-old western lowland gorilla named Eyare died after being hit by a hydraulic door at the rear of the exhibit.
-
Calgary council asked to increase budget to offset $33M transit revenue shortfall
Although transit ridership in Calgary has almost fully recovered compared to pre-pandemic levels, revenue has fallen by $33 million and more money is needed to help offset the shortfall.
-
City of Calgary says 6-month transit pass deals are a scam
There’s a Calgary Transit scam circulating on social media.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge-West voters heading to the polls on December 18
Some Lethbridge residents will be heading to the polls next month to elect their next MLA. The Government of Alberta announced the Lethbridge-West byelection will take place on Dec. 18.
-
Crowsnest Pass residents divided as voting on mining at Grassy Mountain gets underway
Advance polls for Crowsnest Pass residents opened on Tuesday for a proposed coal mine at Grassy Mountain.
-
Mobile mammography service coming to Claresholm, Alta.
Alberta Health Services' mobile mammography trailer will visit the town of Claresholm, Alta., next month.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan teen still recovering in hospital after being set on fire at school
A 15-year-old girl who was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school earlier this fall is still recovering in hospital.
-
Saskatoon teen pleads guilty in high-speed crash that killed 16-year-old
A Saskatoon teen accused of driving a car involved in a high-speed crash that killed a 16-year-old last spring has pleaded guilty to his charges.
-
Saskatoon emergency response pitches $1.2M warming centres plan
Saskatoon’s new city council is being asked to approve the latest cold weather strategy next week, a $1.2 million plan to operate winter warming centres for those in need.
Regina
-
Sask. woman who refused to provide breath sample did not break the law, court finds
A Saskatchewan woman who refused to provide a breath sample after being stopped by police in Regina did not break the law – as the officer's request was deemed not lawful given the circumstances.
-
These are the top 10 most common unsafe driving behaviours in Saskatchewan: CAA survey
A recent survey conducted by CAA found that many Saskatchewan drivers take part in unsafe behaviours while behind the wheel.
-
Winter storm creates treacherous driving conditions in Regina and around southern Sask.
Many commuters in and outside of Regina are facing tough driving conditions Wednesday morning following a significant snowfall on Tuesday that has closed highways and snarled traffic on many of the city's main throughfares.
Vancouver
-
Hotel reinstates man's booking for Vancouver Taylor Swift weekend after claiming 'technical issue' forced it to cancel
The scramble for accommodations in Vancouver during Taylor Swift's three-night Eras Tour finale got another unwilling participant Monday.
-
Massive fire destroys under-construction condo building in Saanich
An under-construction condo building in Saanich was engulfed in flames in the early morning hours Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of nearby residents.
-
'Bomb cyclone' batters B.C. coast with hurricane-force winds, downing trees onto roads and vehicles
Massive trees toppled onto roads, power lines and parked cars as hurricane-force winds battered the B.C. coast overnight during an intense “bomb cyclone” weather event.
Vancouver Island
-
Massive fire destroys under-construction condo building in Saanich
An under-construction condo building in Saanich was engulfed in flames in the early morning hours Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of nearby residents.
-
'Bomb cyclone' batters B.C. coast with hurricane-force winds, downing trees onto roads and vehicles
Massive trees toppled onto roads, power lines and parked cars as hurricane-force winds battered the B.C. coast overnight during an intense “bomb cyclone” weather event.
-
B.C. government delegation jets to California to promote the province's film industry
Just days after being appointed to their new jobs, three members of the British Columbia government are off to California to promote the province as a hot spot for film production.
Toronto
-
-
Toronto moving to install side guards on its heavy trucks to reduce pedestrian and cyclist deaths
Toronto is looking to retrofit its heavy-duty vehicles with side guards in an effort to reduce pedestrian deaths.
-
Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in stabbing death of 16-year-old at TTC station
A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy at a TTC subway station last year.
Montreal
-
Montreal tables $7.28 billion budget for 2025, property taxes increasing by 2.2 per cent
The City of Montreal tabled its $7.28 billion operating budget for 2025 that included a 2.2 per cent average increase for residential property taxes.
-
Young Quebecers care less than older people about being served in English: survey
A survey conducted for Quebec's language watchdog has found that young Quebecers are far less concerned than older residents about not being served in French.
-
REM service to halt on the weekend between Montreal and South Shore
Service on the REM light rail line between Montreal and the South Shore will not run on the weekend.
Atlantic
-
School bus hits vehicles, pushes one into home in Middle Sackville, N.S.
A school bus hit parked vehicles and pushed one into a Middle Sackville, N.S., home Wednesday afternoon.
-
N.S. teen caught on video driving close to 200 km/h, holding liquor: Yarmouth RCMP
A 19-year-old is facing charges after video of him allegedly driving close to 200 km/h while holding alcohol was shared on social media in the Yarmouth, N.S., area.
-
Police search for N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant
The RCMP in Nova Scotia is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant following an incident in North Preston.
Winnipeg
-
U of M to review communication protocols after armed man spotted on campus
The University of Manitoba is reviewing its communication protocols after some concerns were expressed over the response to an armed male on campus on Tuesday.
-
Human smuggling trial hears from migrant who survived crossing border in blizzard
A human smuggling trial has heard from a migrant who survived walking in a blizzard across the Canada-United States border on the same day a family of four froze to death.
-
Winnipeg's history on the riverbanks: Mudlarkers rejoice in finding the city's past along the shore
A recent drop in river levels are turning back the pages of time in Winnipeg and are opening the doors to a hobby that is attracting people who aren’t afraid to get their feet wet and their hands dirty with an interest in Manitoba history, also known as mudlarking.
Ottawa
-
TransitNext says north-south Trillium Line ready for passenger service
The consortium responsible for building Ottawa's new north-south line, TransitNext, says it is ready for the City of Ottawa to begin the final phase of approvals before opening the line to the public.
-
High-end fitness gym Altea Ottawa opens on Wednesday
One of Canada's premier high-end gym chains is set to open in Ottawa on Wednesday.
-
Here's where 39 photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa over the next 14 months
Thirty-nine new photo radar cameras will be installed to keep an eye on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on roads in the rural villages of Dunrobin, Manotick, Richmond and Vars.
Northern Ontario
-
Unattended cooking to blame for North Bay house fire, landlord fined
The owner at a North Bay rental home has been fined and seven people displaced after a kitchen fire Tuesday.
-
Sudbury ponders options to fix crumbling College Street underpass, city's oldest bridge
Next week, Sudbury city council will decide how to rehabilitate the College Street underpass, which was built in 1949.
-
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
Barrie
-
Possible explosives found inside RV after 16 hour standoff in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
Several apparent homemade explosive devices were found inside an RV where an allegedly armed man had barricaded himself for 16 hours, forcing evacuations in the north end of Barrie, police said.
-
Frustration grows amongst Canada Post workers in Simcoe County
Another day on the picket line as the frustration among Canada Post workers continues to grow across Simcoe County.
-
Contraband valued at over $101K seized at Gravenhurst, Ont. prison
Officials say staff at a Gravenhurst prison seized a package containing contraband, including tobacco and crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated institutional value of nearly $102,000 from a suspected drone drop.
Kitchener
-
Families of Paul Bernardo's victims not allowed to attend parole hearing in person, lawyer says
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo have been barred from attending the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, according to the lawyer representing the loved ones of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.
-
Crews put up huge Christmas tree in Uptown Waterloo
On a foggy Wednesday morning, fit for Rudolf and his bright nose, elves were busy setting up the City of Waterloo’s 2024 Christmas tree.
-
Police release new image as investigation into fatal 2022 Brant County hit-and-run continues
Ontario Provincial Police are hoping an image may provide a breakthrough in a fatal hit-and-run investigation.
London
-
'My two daughters were sleeping': London Ont. family in shock after their home riddled with gunfire
A London father and son they’re shocked and confused after their home was riddled with bullets while young children were sleeping inside.
-
Victim impact statements flood St. Thomas courthouse in trial of man that killed 11-year-old boy
Back in July, Nicolas Lemke plead guilty to impaired driving causing the death of Aiden Curtis, and impaired driving causing bodily harm to two other adults who were injured.
-
Helping kids one Smile Cookie at a time
It’s Smile Cookie week at participating Tim Horton’s locations, with proceeds from cookie sales going towards local charities.
Windsor
-
Windsor man pleads guilty to alcohol-fuelled stabbing of his partner
*WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some may find disturbing. Reader's discretion is advised.*
-
Struggling with holiday costs? Don’t miss out on registration for Sparky’s Toy Drive
If you are struggling with holiday costs and need some help, the cutoff date for Sparky’s Toy Drive registration is quickly approaching.
-
Windsor Police Services Board approves budget increase of 7.1 per cent
The Windsor Police Services Board approved a budget increase of 7.1 per cent.