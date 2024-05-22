High-flying Oilers, well-balanced Stars set for Western Conference final clash
Pete DeBoer met with his captain shortly after arriving in Texas.
The message from the Dallas Stars head coach to Jamie Benn in June 2022 was clear.
And the veteran forward was fully on board.
"There's no agenda there," DeBoer recalled Wednesday. "Other than wanting to win."
A former Art Ross Trophy winner and Olympic gold medallist, Benn was still an important piece. He was also going to be moved down the lineup, play alongside a rookie centre, and have his minutes reduced.
"Didn't blink," DeBoer said of that first conversation. "It was, 'If this helps us win, I'm all in.' You'd love 20 of those guys."
The Stars might not have 20 versions of Jamie Benn, but they have a committed, well-balanced attack heading into Thursday's Western Conference final opener against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the high-flying Edmonton Oilers.
"We've built a culture," Benn said. "We're a confident group, we're a deep team. Now it's on us to do something with that."
That "something" is winning the Stanley Cup — an as-yet-elusive prize he desperately craves alongside a trio of veteran teammates.
The 34-year-old winger has played more than 1,100 regular-season games in the NHL, fellow forward Joe Pavelski's number sits at over 1,300 contests, and defenceman Ryan Suter is just shy of 1,450.
Cup chase 'only reason' why veteran is playing
Matt Duchene, meanwhile, is fourth on the list with more than 1,050 games.
"It's the only reason I'm playing," the 39-year-old Suter said of the chance to hoist hockey's holy grail.
Bought out by the Nashville Predators last summer, the 33-year-old Duchene circled the Stars as a team with unfinished business.
"Felt like this would be a really hungry, determined group," he said. "These guys are winners that just haven't won yet."
Dallas, which captured its only title in 1999 and most recently made the final in 2020, qualified for last season's third round before falling to the eventual Cup-winning Vegas Golden Knights.
"It took a long time for me to get to it last year," said Suter, whose team topped Vegas this spring before dispatching the Colorado Avalanche. "To have the chance to go back and, hopefully do a little better, is awesome."
Oilers 'more mature' since 2022 final-four loss
The Oilers, meanwhile, beat the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks to advance. The team's core — still firmly in its prime — made the conference final in 2022 only to get swept by Colorado.
"A lot more experience," McDavid said of his team Wednesday evening after the Oilers arrived in rainy Dallas. "Being in different situations, holding leads, needing to come back, whatever the situation, I feel like we've been in it the last couple of years.
"Definitely a more mature group."
The Stars will have to be wary of an Oilers attack that, despite struggling at times against Vancouver, still tops the playoffs in goals and power-play percentage.
"A lot of high-end skill," said Stars defenceman Chris Tanev, a trade deadline acquisition from the Calgary Flames who knows McDavid and Co. well. "It takes a whole team to beat them. You need all five guys on the ice to be playing together and connected and communicating."
That's been DeBoer's overarching message from Day 1.
"We're going to do it as a group," Benn said of his coach's creed. "It's from top to bottom and starts with 200-foot hockey. It doesn't have to be the same guys every night.
"That's the best part about this team."
DeBoer, who has coached in a conference final six of the last 10 years, said Benn, Pavelski, Suter and Duchene — who bagged the series-clinching goal against Colorado in overtime — have delivered.
"They set the culture," he said. "They set the culture for our work ethic, they set the culture for our messaging."
"You have to be at the point in your career where the No. 1 priority on your list is winning a Stanley Cup," DeBoer added. "We've got a group of veterans that are at that point in their career. It's not about personal accolades or about money or about other things."
Stars recognize opportunity
And their younger teammates recognize the waning opportunity. Wyatt Johnston lives with Pavelski — a player without a Cup at age 39 — and his family.
"Shows how hard it is to win," said the 21-year-old centre. "He has been on some amazing teams … just hasn't been able to get it done yet."
DeBoer added he can sense the group's desire to finish the job for their leaders.
"Those guys are on the back nine," he said. "But they've put their money where their mouth is. They've all taken less of a role. They've all taken less in order to let some of these young guys emerge and play bigger roles.
"That's been the key to our depth and our success."
The Oilers, of course, also feel like this is their time. Motivation comes in different forms. For many on the Stars' side, however, it's the ticking clock.
"Everybody plays this game to win a Stanley Cup," Benn said. "We've got more than a few guys here with over 1,000 games that haven't done that yet. That's our motivation.
"They want to win, but so do we. We'll find out who wants it more."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Robert Pickton to remain in medically induced coma until later this week: police
Serial killer Robert Pickton will remain in a medically induced coma for at least the next few days following an attack in a Quebec prison Sunday, according to police spokesperson Hugues Beaulieu.
Charlie Colin, founding member of the pop-rock band Train, dies at 58
Charlie Colin, bassist and founding member of the American pop-rock band Train, best known for their early-aughts hits like 'Drops of Jupiter' and 'Meet Virginia,' has died. He was 58.
'Five feet nothing': Pickton's safety likely behind Quebec transfer, says ex-prison judge
When serial killer Robert Pickton was transferred from British Columbia's Kent Institution to a maximum security prison in Quebec about six years ago, correctional authorities gave no public explanation or confirmation at the time, citing privacy.
'I feel betrayed': Ottawa-area customers out thousands of dollars warn of bad faith contractor
A group of people from eastern Ontario and western Quebec is issuing a warning about Dennis Walker and his company Vue Windows.
Fancy pigeon outfitted in custom diaper has free rein in B.C. family home
When Chrissy Chin volunteered to take in a fancy pigeon abandoned on a park bench, she never imagined she would one day be ordering custom-made diapers for the bird – who lives in her house and has become a member of the family.
'We'll need all hands on deck': Details emerge after deadly boat crash near Kingston
Police say they have wrapped up their on-scene investigation into a deadly boat crash in eastern Ontario as details of the incident begin to emerge.
WestJet planning new fare category for travellers willing to forgo carry-on bag
WestJet Airlines plans to launch a new cheaper fare category that would be available to travellers willing to fly without a carry-on bag.
5 dead and at least 35 hurt in Iowa tornado: officials
Five people died and at least 35 were hurt as powerful tornadoes ripped through Iowa Tuesday, with one carving a path of destruction through the town of Greenfield, officials said.
Woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017 matches identity of missing person in Switzerland
Genetic genealogy has helped Toronto police identify a woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary committee endorses new $10K Secondary Suite Incentive Program
A new Calgary program could come as early as next month to incentivize safety in secondary suite development as the city aims to boost its housing supply.
-
WestJet planning new fare category for travellers willing to forgo carry-on bag
WestJet Airlines plans to launch a new cheaper fare category that would be available to travellers willing to fly without a carry-on bag.
-
Time constraints delay amendments to Alberta's controversial Bill 20
Controversial legislation that originally aimed to give the Alberta government more power over municipalities but is expected to be scaled back did not pass through the legislature on Wednesday due to time constraints.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta gets D- on latest poverty report card; food banks trying to keep up with demand
Alberta received a D- grade on Food Bank Canada’s annual poverty report card – a mark that did not come as a surprise for many organizations in Lethbridge.
-
Alberta sheriffs close Medicine Hat property over violence, drug activity
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Medicine Hat, saying officers were frequently called to the home because of drug activity and violence.
-
May long weekend sees Lethbridge police pick up traffic enforcement project
Lethbridge police hit the road over the May long weekend, as part of an ongoing traffic enforcement project.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's oldest settlement considers declaring state of emergency over crumbling highway
The mayor of Cumberland House says he’s considering declaring a state of emergency over the deteriorating condition of the only highway in and out of the village.
-
University of Saskatchewan and children's hospital foundation create $2M research fund
The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation (JPCHF) and the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) are looking to change pediatric care in the province for years to come.
-
Lumber tumbles down embankment in Saskatoon freeway crash
Lanes were closed on an overpass at Idywyld Drive and 51st Street on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck overturned, spilling a pile of lumber into the ditch.
Regina
-
Regina city councillors call to rename Dewdney Avenue 'as soon as possible'
Two Regina city councillors put forward a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue during Wednesday's regular meeting at city hall.
-
Sask. Indigenous CBC employee's discrimination claims to be heard by human-rights tribunal
An Indigenous employee with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (CBC) in Regina is taking up the fight against what he describes as systemic racism by his employer.
-
One arrested after Regina police SWAT operation on Garnet Street
A Regina man is in custody following a police operation that involved SWAT in North Central Regina on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Langley
A pedestrian died after being hit by a train going through Langley on Wednesday afternoon, authorities have confirmed.
-
'Insane that it has taken this long': Lytton’s piece-by-piece rebuild
They are the sounds of progress and the sights that represent hope. They are the beginnings of new construction in Lytton that will bring people home.
-
Sidney Island deer eradication cost surges to $12 million
The cost of a plan to eradicate an invasive species of deer from Sidney Island just off the coast of Vancouver Island has ballooned.
Vancouver Island
-
After UVic student’s death, calls for mandatory CPR and naloxone training in B.C. high schools
As 18-year-old Sidney McIntyre-Starko lay dying from a fentanyl overdose, several of her University of Victoria classmates watched helplessly, not recognizing what happened to her or how to perform CPR.
-
Sidney Island deer eradication cost surges to $12 million
The cost of a plan to eradicate an invasive species of deer from Sidney Island just off the coast of Vancouver Island has ballooned.
-
Tow truck driver dead after suffering medical emergency near Victoria
A 49-year-old tow truck driver is dead after he suffered a medical emergency and drove off the highway Tuesday near Victoria.
Toronto
-
Toronto-area hockey coach charged in sexual exploitation investigation
A Toronto-area hockey coach has been charged in a sexual exploitation investigation by Peel police.
-
Tornado warnings briefly issued north of GTA as thunderstorms sweep through Ontario
Severe thunderstorms moved through southern Ontario Wednesday, prompting several weather advisories, including tornado warnings, issued throughout the day.
-
Toronto man who stabbed, decapitated mother in 2022 found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Dallas Ly has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his mother, whom he stabbed during a dispute in 2022 before decapitating and dumping her remains on the side of the road in east Toronto.
Montreal
-
Tenants set to swelter after NDG building bans A/C, blocks balconies for repairs
Some tenants in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood are bracing for a sweltering summer. Their building on Monkland Avenue is not allowing them to turn on air conditioning because of repairs to their balconies. The repair work is expected to last all summer.
-
Man, 20, charged after shooting at Jewish school in Montreal last November
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Jewish school in Montreal last fall.
-
Montreal police say street fight that killed 3 young people was not gang-related
A violent brawl that ended with the stabbing deaths of three young people, including a 15-year-old boy, in Montreal Tuesday evening was not related to street gangs, but rather a "personal conflict," police say.
Atlantic
-
Police dog, officer find missing 4-year-old in N.B. woods
An RCMP officer and her service dog found a missing four-year-old boy in the area of Memramcook, N.B., Monday evening.
-
N.B. man arrested after stealing fuel truck, rolling it over on N.S. highway
A Moncton man is facing numerous charges – including drug trafficking – after police arrested him for allegedly stealing a fuel truck and rolling it over on a Nova Scotia highway on Sunday.
-
New air ambulance in Nova Scotia transfers non-critical patients to Halifax for tests, treatments
A new plane is transporting hundreds of non-critical patients to Halifax, saving time and keeping ambulances in their communities.
Winnipeg
-
Handwritten letters penned by admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki entered as evidence
A year after admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was arrested for killing four Indigenous women, investigators learned he was writing to a ‘pen pal’ inmate in Nova Scotia – handwritten letters that are now being entered as evidence in his trial.
-
Man injured in Red River Ex shooting files lawsuit
An 18-year-old Winnipegger who was shot two years ago at the Red River Ex has now filed a lawsuit related to the incident.
-
Dishing out history: Gone, but not forgotten restaurants in Winnipeg
We asked, and you answered. Winnipeggers shared a number of their favourite restaurants that have since closed down, but will live forever in their memories. More restaurants generated by your submissions have been added. Take a look to see if you made the list.
Ottawa
-
'I feel betrayed': Ottawa-area customers out thousands of dollars warn of bad faith contractor
A group of people from eastern Ontario and western Quebec is issuing a warning about Dennis Walker and his company Vue Windows.
-
'We'll need all hands on deck': Details emerge after deadly boat crash near Kingston
Police say they have wrapped up their on-scene investigation into a deadly boat crash in eastern Ontario as details of the incident begin to emerge.
-
Potential ALS breakthrough offering ray of hope for recently diagnosed Ottawa man
Thousands of Canadians live each year with a devastating diagnosis: ALS. The condition, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, currently has no cure, but that could change after a promising breakthrough in Canadian research.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., councillor speaks out after man charged with criminally harassing her
An 81-year-old man has been charged with criminal harassment of a city councillor in Sudbury.
-
Robert Pickton to remain in medically induced coma until later this week: police
Serial killer Robert Pickton will remain in a medically induced coma for at least the next few days following an attack in a Quebec prison Sunday, according to police spokesperson Hugues Beaulieu.
-
Sudburians did you feel the ground move Wednesday morning?
Earthquakes Canada and Vale confirm a 3.1 MN magnitude seismic event occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on May 22 at the Garson Mine site in Greater Sudbury, Ont.
Barrie
-
Tornado warning lifted for Simcoe County
Environment Canada has lifted a Tornado warning for Simcoe County.
-
Barrie, Ont. couple invited to attend Buckingham Palace Royal Garden Party
A Barrie couple who lost their home in 2021 to a tornado that devastated a south-end neighbourhood spent an unforgettable day as guests at Buckingham Palace.
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Severe storm with strong winds, hail and torrential rain hit the region
Severe storms rolled into central Ontario on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning about 120 kilometres per hour winds that had the potential to produce a tornado.
Kitchener
-
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 through Cambridge
A six-vehicle crash brought traffic to a standstill in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Cambridge on Wednesday morning.
-
Maple Leaf Foods closing its Brantford, Ont. plant
Maple Leaf Foods announced Wednesday that it is closing its Brantford, Ont. plant in early 2025.
-
Mayor calls out 'hooliganism' at Kitchener park on Victoria Day
Kitchener's mayor was "very disappointed and very angry" after young people were seen shooting off fireworks at others on Victoria Day.
London
-
London considers imposing 6 p.m. curfew for using gas lawn mowers and yard equipment
On Wednesday, the Civic Works Committee recommended holding a public meeting in July about whether to further restrict the hours when Londoners can use gas-powered lawn mowers, weed trimmers and leaf blowers.
-
'Over the moon': London, Ont. teen heading to Beijing to train with Jackie Chan’s stunt team
Ninth grader Eccaia Sampson has been doing karate for nine years and in the last five years she has been training in movie stunts. It is her passion for karate and stunts that has her packing her bags to head to Beijing, China this June.
-
3 teens charged after causing disturbance at west end grocery store
Three teens are facing multiple charges after allegedly throwing items at shoppers, assaulting an employee and an officer, and firing an imitation weapon at a west end grocery store on Tuesday night.
Windsor
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Windsor, Ont. student asked to leave St. Clair College campus for wearing keffiyeh
In what is being billed as an 'example of anti-Palestinian racism in Windsor,' a video circulating on social media shows a young woman denied entry to a St. Clair College facility for wearing a keffiyeh.
-
When a fight turns deadly: Windsor man on trial for death of father of 4
Ryan Taylor, 35, has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of second-degree murder for the death of 38 year old Thomas 'TJ' McIntyre. A jury of five women and seven men learned Wednesday the broad strokes of the prosecution’s case against Taylor.
-
'Farm in the City' celebrates farm life during Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island and the Essex County Federation of Agriculture are bringing farm life to the city during 'Open Farms: Farm in the City' on May 25 to the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market.