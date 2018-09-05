A city official said a semi that got stuck on the High Level Bridge late Wednesday morning didn’t leave any lasting damage to the structure.

The bridge was closed for some time to allow crews to move the truck out of the way and inspect the bridge.

The city said two trucks had gotten stuck on the bridge Wednesday, but only the second one disrupted traffic.

A city spokesperson said tall vehicles frequently get stuck on the bridge. Each time, engineers check the structure for damage before traffic is allowed back on the bridge.