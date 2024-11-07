'Highly sophisticated' fentanyl 'superlab' shut down near Valleyview: ALERT

A fentanyl "superlab" near Valleyview has been shut down.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said on Thursday that it has located and dismantled the lab just outside the town.

ALERT believes the superlab was responsible for producing bulk quantities of fentanyl for years and was a significant source of the drug for Alberta and Western Canada.

Officers, alongside Mounties, executed a search warrant on Oct 2. The agency said it took four days to search the property and tear down the "highly sophisticated" lab.

More details are expected to be released on Friday.

The Town of Valleyview is about 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.