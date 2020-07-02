EDMONTON -- Part of Highway 16 has been washed out east the Jasper townsite.

Photos shared by the national park show one lane of the roadway flooded and water cascading over the shoulder on the other side just before 7 a.m.

⚠ Highway 16 delays due to flooding, ~10 km east of Jasper townsite. Currently single-lane alternating traffic. Check 511 for further delays or closures before heading out. https://t.co/vjpRlXQQjZ

�� Dieter Kepper, 6:45 am pic.twitter.com/YRMvsWA6RO — Jasper National Park (@JasperNP) July 2, 2020

Traffic was reduced to one lane from the national park east gate to 10 kilometres east of Jasper until 12:30, when the roadway was fully closed to make room for repair work.

"We received over 50 mm of rain since Tuesday afternoon. The rivers and streams were already high due to a late spring run off from the alpine and lots of rain," Parks Canada spokesperson Steven Young said.

"Highway experts are on the scene monitoring for traveller safety and also looking for any damage or repairs that may be necessary. It is single lane alternating traffic right now but that could change on short notice."

Commuters have been told to prepare for delays and check Alberta 511 before heading out.