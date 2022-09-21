Highway 47 closed near Edson after semi loses load

Police asked drivers to use alternate routes after a semi lost its load on Highway 47 west of Edson Wednesday morning.

According to Mounties, a semi rolled on Highway 47, 10 kilometres south of Highway 16.

The road is blocked in both directions.

Police said it would take several hours to clear the scene, and there was no detour. They encouraged drivers to avoid the area.

Edson is about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.