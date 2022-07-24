Highway closures during Papal visit to Maskwacis on Monday

Highway closures during Papal visit to Maskwacis on Monday

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases

The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island