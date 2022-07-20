Why Maskwacis? Alberta First Nation to be visited by Pope a community of proximity and history, locals say
Why Maskwacis? Alberta First Nation to be visited by Pope a community of proximity and history, locals say
When Pope Francis' tour of Canada was announced in June, that Edmonton would share hosting responsibilities with just two other cities was presented as a strategy to accommodate the pontiff's restricted mobility.
In the Pope's itinerary, Maskwacis – a community south of Alberta's capital city – was introduced to the world as "home to the former Ermineskin Residential School, one of the largest residential school sites in Canada."
On July 25, Francis will participate in a formal program there and is expected to reiterate an apology for the Roman Catholic Church's role in Canada's government-funded and church-run residential schools. It is estimated more than 150,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit children were students of the system during the 18th and 19th centuries, which largely denied them access to their own communities, cultural practices and adequate care.
Pope Francis is not scheduled to attend any other residential school site while in Canada.
Those who know Maskwacis well believe it was selected for its history, location, Catholic ties, and openness.
RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL HISTORY
The province of Alberta was home to 25 of 139 residential schools in Canada, more than any other jurisdiction.
Maskwacis consists of four nations including the Ermineskin Cree Nation, where the Ermineskin Residential School was open from 1895 to 1975.
According to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), overcrowding and illness were problems early in the school's operation. The NCTR has so far identified 15 students who died at the school.
When six-year-old Bruce Cutknife began attending the school in 1960, he only spoke Cree.
Bruce Cutknife.
"The fact that we didn't understand the instructors would mean punishment," the soon-to-be-68-year-old told CTV News Edmonton. "If you didn't immediately respond to what they wished, then you were punished. Slapped. Ruler across the hand. Ringing of the ears. Boxing of the ears."
He remembers witnessing other students receiving yardstick beatings and strappings.
"You're in constant fear of misstepping, trying to do the right thing and appease your tormentor. So at that point, I didn't realize what was occurring," he said of the assimilative intent and effect of Canada's residential school.
Josh Littlechild's father never spoke of his experience at the same residential school until recently.
Josh Littlechild, left, and dad Marvin Littlechild, right.
"He said, 'Son, I lived it. All those stories that you heard – all the worst of them happened to me,'" Littlechild recalled.
"After 73 years carrying this, he's only now talking about it. And for me, that gives me a lot of hope because even when I turn 80, I'll be able to still heal and let things go."
With consultation of its elders and in ceremonial fashion, Maskwacis tore down the building in the 90s and built the Ermineskin Junior Senior High School. In the decades since, on-reserve enrolment has increased from 30 per cent to 70 per cent, says Matthew Wildcat, a University of Alberta political science and native studies professor who grew up in Maskwacis.
Matthew Wildcat, University of Alberta political science and native studies professor.
"There's a symbolism because you have a new school that's been put up in its place and it's been a school of success and a real beacon of hope, I think, for First Nation education in this country," he commented.
Ermineskin Cree Nation is also home to Chief Wilton Littlechild, the former Grand Chief of the Confederacy of Treaty Six Nations, Wildcat pointed out. Littlechild had roles in the drafting of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, the repatriation of Canada's constitution, and Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
In April, Littlechild was part of the Indigenous delegation that met with Pope Francis in Rome.
PROXIMITY
An apology from the Pope has been long in the making.
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC) officially requested an apology from the Pope "to Survivors, their families, and communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the spiritual, cultural, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children in Catholic-run residential schools" in 2015.
In April at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized to the Indigenous delegation in Italian, saying he was "indignant" and "ashamed" of the abuses suffered in Canada's residential schools. He vowed to travel to Canada; advocates have said the apology to Indigenous peoples would be more meaningful on their own land.
- Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
- Read the full text of the Pope's apology for Canada's residential schools
"This is an important healing journey, but then on the other side, it's not just so people can heal. The Catholic church – there's a responsibility they have to own up to the harms that they've perpetuated against Indigenous peoples," Wildcat told CTV News Edmonton.
"In fact, we should think of it as a floor. The minimum standard of what they should be responsible for."
When the papal visit was announced in May, it was described as "a pilgrimage of healing, of reconciliation, and of hope."
And it was announced with some surprise, given the 85-year-old Pope's knee issues and recent cancellations of other international trips.
"Clearly, he is determined," Edmonton Archbishop Richard Smith, who is coordinating the trip, said in June.
He has said the Pope's itinerary is affected by Francis' limited mobility: the pontiff cannot travel by helicopter and his participation in each event will be capped at around one hour. The three Canadian cities hosting Francis – Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit – were chosen as they also provide access to nearby sites, like Maskwacis, which is only 90 kilometres south of Edmonton.
As well, while in Edmonton, the Pope is scheduled to travel about 90 kilometres northwest to Lac Ste. Anne, where a pilgrimage draws thousands every year.
LAC STE. ANNE PILGRIMAGE
Wildcat speculates the annual Lac Ste. Anne Pilgrimage was a "fundamental" factor in Francis going to Alberta.
In Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation oral history, a Nakota chief led his people to a lake called Wakamne. A Catholic mission was established there in the 1840s and named after Saint Anne, Mary's mother. The first pilgrimage to Lac Ste. Anne was organized in 1889.
The event has grown over the years to attract as many as 40,000 people.
On July 26, marked by Catholics as the feast of Saint Anne, Pope Francis will deliver a public mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium before participating in a prayer service in Lac Ste. Anne.
"It's a significant site … which Indigenous peoples are connected to and have a relationship with Catholicism," Wildcat said, adding there exists a "real syncretism" of Catholic and Cree spiritual practices in Maskwacis, too.
"They've been married in some ways, the church and the Catholic practices with Cree spiritual practices. It's a community where they both exist."
He pointed out that a second Maskwacis nation, the Samson Cree Nation, was not Catholic, when residential schools began to open. Rather than have their kids sent to a residential school elsewhere run by another church, many families converted to Catholicism so that their kids were sent to the nearby Catholic institution.
"So part of what also created this marriage between the community and Catholic church in the community is that people, they really were thinking about: how are we going to deal with this situation in the 1920s of our kids being forced to attend residential schools?" Wildcat said.
COMMUNITY OPEN, BUT CRITICAL
Wildcat considers the Maskwacis community perfect to host the Pope because its people "are open and willing to do an event like this" but "bring a critical eye to it about what it means."
"For many people, this apology may even bring out feelings of anger in them, because what does the apology really do?" he asked.
Similar questions are being asked by others.
"You can see the vitriol and anger expressed by a lot of people, especially over social media, of what is occurring and the very idea of the institution that perpetrated these crimes against children – you gotta remember these were children – to come in and have such lavishness and praise heaped on them for having to come and issue an apology," Cutknife said.
"But on the other hand you have the head of such a large institution coming to a small community like ours to come and express their remorse for what has occurred."
Another Ermineskin Residential School survivor, Karen Wildcat, sees the papal visit as an opportunity.
"I'm happy he's coming, but I've started my healing journey," she said. "I'm happy for the people that they too can start their healing journey for those that haven't started yet."
She plans on participating in the papal visit, whereas Cutknife knows he won't. Littlechild and his father hadn't decided what they wanted to do yet when he spoke with CTV, but he was hopeful his family would finally see acknowledgement of the trauma they experienced.
"Hopefully, the apology is sincere and it is heartfelt and it means a lot, because it's not just to our community, because it's to all Indigenous people," Cutknife added. "Not only in Canada, but throughout the world we've been colonized and punished for [our] beliefs and way of life as being savage."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa and Brandon Lynch and CTVNews.ca
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police to review investigation of alleged sex assault following Hockey Canada event
Police in London, Ont., have ordered an internal review of their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
BREAKING | Truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, day parole for six months.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
As Canadians continue to feel the squeeze from an increased cost of living, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year.
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
Nearly 1,000 Hells Angels headed for Toronto. What you need to know
Toronto police say they have a 'robust' plan in place to monitor and minimize any disruptions to residents, businesses, and roadways caused by a Hells Angels memorial ride and gathering in Toronto’s east end on Thursday.
MP Kevin Vuong fined for failing to report sex assault charge to Naval Reserve
Kevin Vuong, a Toronto member of Parliament and naval reservist, has been fined $500 for failing to tell the Royal Canadian Navy about a 2019 sexual assault charge.
When Pope visits Canada, Indigenous people look for healing – and action
When Pope Francis travels to Canada, indigenous leaders and residential school survivors say, they are hoping for more than an apology: They want action.
What you can get for the average price of rent in your city
Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.
Calgary
-
Suspect approached other homes before being shot by Calgary police: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has released new information on an incident in Coventry Hills on Sunday night that ended with a man being shot by Calgary police.
-
Dog owners face 12 bylaw charges in fatal attack on Calgary senior
Two dog owners have been charged after their animals killed an 86-year-old woman in a northwest neighbourhood in June.
-
Morley Community School students develop clothing line
The hoodies and tee shirts that five Morley students designed are not only popular with classmates but have found a market with tourists and residents from Lake Louise to Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Truck driver in deadly Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, day parole for six months.
-
Sask. RCMP charge suspect after man beaten in front of 6-year-old daughter
RCMP have arrested and charged a man in connection to an alleged assault where a man was beaten while his six-year-old daughter looked on.
-
Sask. mom 'hopeful' for daughter's future with province expanding coverage for cystic fibrosis medication
Shardelle Brown is more hopeful for her 6-year-old daughter's future now that an important medication to treat cystic fibrosis will be covered by the provincial government.
Regina
-
Beck looking for solutions for 'predictable healthcare' on Sask. NDP tour
With rural health care stretched to the brink in Saskatchewan’s east, the leader of the Sask. NDP made several stops on Tuesday to speak to healthcare workers and tour facilities in four different communities.
-
Sask. women may have fewer pain management options when giving birth
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of a North America-wide shortage of epidural catheter kits used to manage pain in women while they labour and deliver.
-
Regina man facing weapons charges and break and enter
A Regina man is facing several charges, including breaking and entering, following investigation into incidents on Sunday, as well as Tuesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Witness who spoke out after Fredericton ER death receives outpouring of support
A Fredericton man who spoke out after seeing a patient die while waiting for treatment at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital’s emergency department says the response has been overwhelming.
-
Motorcyclist, 17, dies from injuries after crash; Halifax police still looking for truck driver
A 17-year-old motorcyclist who was injured in a collision in Halifax earlier this week has since died and police are still looking for the other driver involved in the incident.
-
Maritime students 'in dire need' as inflation continues to soar
Rising inflation is forcing Maritime students, already on a tight budget, to make some difficult financial decisions.
Toronto
-
Big hail, 100 km/h winds could hit southern Ontario as potentially 'damaging' storm approaches
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of southern Ontario as storms with the potential for nickel-sized hail and 100 km/h winds approach the region.
-
One person seriously injured in Regent Park stabbing
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in the Regent Park area.
-
96-year-old 'sweating to death' in Toronto long-term care room with no air conditioning, daughter says
The daughter of a 96-year-old woman says her mother is “sweating to death” in her long-term care home room in Toronto, which has had no air conditioning this week.
Montreal
-
Quebec to give health-care workers double pay if they work overtime
As the province wades through the seventh wave of COVID-19, Quebec is set to bring back bonuses for health-care workers who work overtime starting on Friday, CTV News has confirmed.
-
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
-
Former CJAD broadcaster Dave Fisher dies at 71
Former long-time CJAD 800 broadcaster Dave Fisher has died at age 71.
Ottawa
-
'Strong mayor' powers for Ottawa's mayor 'undemocratic', mayoral candidate says
Less than 100 days before residents head to the polls to elect a new government, Premier Doug Ford said he is planning to give the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa "veto" powers over proposals made by their respective councils.
-
Nurse waits hours at Ottawa hospital for appendix surgery
Rylan Haas, a nurse in Saskatoon who fell ill while on vacation, says he was faced with a painful wait at an emergency room in Ottawa.
-
New development could displace historic totem pole at Ottawa's Scouts Canada headquarters
The Scouts Canada National Headquarters on Baseline Road is the site for three proposed high-rise towers. If approved, the proposed development would be home to 952 residential units, according to the submitted proposal.
Kitchener
-
Data stolen during 'cyber incidents' at Waterloo Region District School Board
An internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday and verified by CTV News revealed data was stolen in the incident that was first brought to the board’s attention over a week ago.
-
Only 1 out of 65 childcare providers in Waterloo region have signed on to $10-a-day plan
Three weeks after applications opened, only one of 65 eligible childcare providers in Waterloo region has signed on to the provincial rebate program to bring in $10-a-day child-care.
-
Tornado watch in effect for northern Wellington County, toonie size hail possible
A tornado watch has been issued for northern Wellington County, including Mount Forest and Arthur.
Northern Ontario
-
Teacher brings experience back to the Sudbury dance studio that helped start her career
With years of professional ballet training behind her, Emily Murray taught the next generation at Dance Evolution for two weeks this month.
-
Multiple vehicle crash in Chelmsford involving ambulance
Emergency crews are on scene directing traffic on Highway 144 at Edward Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford on Wednesday morning after a multiple vehicle collision involving an ambulance.
-
Things to consider when getting married or living together at a later stage in life
While it is common for people to find love after divorce, separation or being widowed, there can be a lot of things to consider when it comes to protecting what you are bringing into a relationship when partnering with someone later in life, Anne-Marie Mediwake said on CTV Your Morning on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
'It could have ended in disaster': Winnipeg woman told by 911 dispatcher to confront intruder in her home
A Winnipeg woman is sharing her story about calling 911 with the hopes a similar incident doesn't happen to other people.
-
AMC schedules vote to decide Arlen Dumas' fate
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs now knows when a vote of non-confidence will be held for Grand Chief Arlen Dumas.
-
Manitoba residential school survivor plans to be in court 'every step of the way' in sexual abuse case against retired priest
A Manitoba woman travelled three hours hoping to hear and see the retired priest charged with sexually abusing her at a residential school in the late 1960s appear in a small town courtroom.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver council OKs next step in 2030 Olympic bid
A Vancouver council committee has voted by a 10 to 2 margin to continue to help four Indigenous nations win the bid for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games.
-
2 arrested after New Westminster police appeal for witnesses to armed robbery
Police in New Westminster say they have made two arrests in connection to an armed robbery they asked the public for information on last week.
-
Vernon doctor charged with 2 counts of sexual assault
A doctor in Vernon has been charged with two counts of sexual assault related to two separate victims, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. confirms pigs on Vancouver Island golf course will be dealt with by conservation officers
A Vancouver Island golf club is thrilled that conservation officers are finally stepping in to remove problem pigs from its grounds.
-
Kayakers save drowning man near Sidney, B.C.
The RCMP are crediting two kayakers with saving a man from drowning near Sidney, B.C., on Friday afternoon.
-
Canadian women's rugby team prepares for first home game in 7 years in Langford
One of Canada's national rugby teams is gearing up for a long-awaited home game in Langford, B.C.