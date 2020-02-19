EDMONTON -- The Hythe Fire Department responded to an incident on Highway 59 on Wednesday night.

In a social media post at 10:50 p.m., the department said the highway would be closed for up to an hour and a half between Valhalla and La Glace.

No further details have been released, but drivers were asked to use alternate routes.

On Wednesday morning, police warned residents in the Hythe area to be vigilant after a small herd of bison escaped from a trailer and went on the run through the town. It's not clear if the two incidents are related.

Hythe is about 510 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. Highway 59 is about 10 kilometres north of Hythe.