    • Hinton loses power unexpectedly on Friday

    A file photo of power lines. (file) A file photo of power lines. (file)
    Hinton lost power early Friday afternoon.

    According to Fortis Alberta, an unplanned outage began in the Hinton area around 4:20 p.m.

    Restoration was in progress by 5:15 p.m., and the Fortis website shows restoration is expected by 7 p.m.

    No other details have been given about the outage, how much of the town is affected or if the outage is connected to wildfires in the region.

    Premier Danielle Smith and other provincial and federal officials were in Hinton earlier visiting the command centre for the Jasper National Park wildfire operations. 

