Hit-and-run with house leaves northside resident shaken

It was a rude awakening for the residents of a northside home early Wednesday morning when a car smashed into it.

A silver sedan crashed through the fence of a house near 122 Avenue and 92 Street at 12:10 a.m. and collided with the residence, according to Edmonton Police Service. No one was injured.

Resident Tamara Lepretre said she heard screeching tires and a car "going really fast," and felt it collide with the house.

"At first, I thought it drove through the house," she said, adding just the exterior was damaged.

After running outside and seeing no one, a shaken Lepretre rushed back inside the house to call police.

"When I was using the phone, the guy came around again to check out his damage, I guess," she said this morning while recalling the event.

The vehicle left the scene and was last seen on 122 Avenue at 96A Street, EPS said.

"I've seen (such accidents) on TV and heard stories but have never experienced it," Lepretre said. "Never in a million years did I think something like this would happen."

Edmonton police answered a call to investigate and continue to look into the hit-and-run collision. There are no suspects at this time.