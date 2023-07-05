Hit-and-run with house leaves northside resident shaken

The scene at a northside Edmonton home following an early morning hit-and-run. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton) The scene at a northside Edmonton home following an early morning hit-and-run. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island