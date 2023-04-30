Hockey tournament raises $1.5M for Alzheimer's research

Dozens of people came out over the weekend to play hockey for a good cause.

The 14th annual Alzheimer's Face Off Pro-Am Hockey Tournament saw 24 teams hit the ice to raise money for Alzheimer's care and research.

Officials say this is the most teams that have ever participated in the tournament.

"Each team has to generate a minimum of $25,000 to participate, the top team this year generated well over $125,000. We rely on this money in order to reach out and help support people, and fund research," said George Andrew of the Alzheimer's Society of Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

"It's a serious illness, it’s a serious cause, but when the weekend starts, it’s all about hockey. And what's more Canadian and what's more Albertan than getting together to play hockey to help support the community?"

Andrews says the tournament raised about $1.5 million this year.

The society also works in conjunction with the NHL Alumni Association on the tournament.