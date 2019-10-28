After decades of serving the metro Edmonton area, the Hole family has decided to sell the family greenhouse.

Hole’s Greenhouses & Gardens LTD. started in Ted and Lois Hole’s red barn in the St. Albert area nearly 50 years ago. By 1979, Jim Hole, his brother Bill and his sister-in-law Valerie took over the business.

In 2009, the Enjoy Centre was constructed, and the greenhouse moved to a new location.

Now, the family says agriculture company TEC Property Inc. will take over the business as of Jan. 1, 2020.

“It is an emotional time for our family and we’re excited for the next step,” Jim Hole said in a written release. “It’s a privilege to share knowledge of gardening with the community for such a long time and we will continue to do so.”

The Hole family will stay on at the greenhouse until the end of next June to help transition the business, and the existing staff members will stay on to keep assisting customers.

The Hole family will continue to focus on its private label merchandise business, which is manufactured in Alberta.