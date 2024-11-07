EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Holyrood housing project goes up in flames

    A housing project fire at 92 Avenue and 81 Street on Nov. 7, 2024, is under investigation. (Matt Marshall / CTV News Edmonton) A housing project fire at 92 Avenue and 81 Street on Nov. 7, 2024, is under investigation. (Matt Marshall / CTV News Edmonton)
    Firefighters were called to another home under construction early Thursday morning.

    The blaze at 92 Avenue and 81 Street was reported just after midnight.

    Crews had the flames under control at 1:30 a.m., but not extinguished as of 5:20 a.m., according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Both fire investigators and police will be looking into the cause of the fire. 

