EDMONTON -- A house fire in the Sakaw neighbourhood in southeast Edmonton was quickly extinguished by fire crews Friday morning.

The fire at 6221 12 Ave. was reported at 3:42 a.m. and was mainly confined to the back of the home.

Crews worked quickly and the fire was out within seven minutes.

One female occupant of the home suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene. Three dogs and two cats were also evacuated and are reportedly okay.