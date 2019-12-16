EDMONTON -- Mounties in Coronation, Alta. are investigating a fire at a home that left one woman dead.

RCMP say they responded to the fire at 11 a.m. Monday morning at two-storey home along Victoria Avenue.

Responders found an adult woman inside. She was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time after, according to police who are declining to release the woman's name.

A Coronation resident tells CTV News the woman was renting the residence and had pets, though it's not clear if they've survived.

Coronation is located about 175 kilometres east of Red Deer and is around 100 kilometres west of the Saskatchewan border.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and RCMP are investigating.