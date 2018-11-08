A local homeless man turned a piece of art he found in a dumpster into thousands of dollars.

A man identified by others on the street as Adam found what turned out to be an authenticated animation frame of Cel from the Disney classic, “Bambi.”

Adam took the frame to Curiosity Inc. and received $20. The store’s owner, Alex Archbold, then sold the piece on eBay for $3,700.

“I decided the right thing to do was to find him, and whatever it sold for on eBay, I was going to give him half,” Archbold said. “Here’s a guy who needs it more than I do, so I just thought it was the right thing to do.”

For weeks, Archbold drove around looking for Adam and documented the search on YouTube.

One day Adam and came in, and Archbold surprised him with the money.

“There’s $1,600.35,” Archbold told him.

“Are you kidding me? Adam asked. “No, I’m not kidding you.”

“Holy cow,” Adam said.

Adam is now trying to get to London, Ont. to reunite with his family. Archbold set up a GoFundMe to help get him off the streets and back with his family.

“I hope that he sees value in himself again, and that he wants to do the work for the right reasons—for his kids and his family.”

With files from Bill Fortier