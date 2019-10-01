

Sean Amato, CTV News Edmonton





Police cars closed several downtown intersections Monday night as an ambulance carrying a stabbing victim was escorted from the Edmonton Convention Centre to the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Officers said a man in his early-30s had just left the Amon Amarth death metal show when he was involved in an “altercation” and stabbed. It happened on a Jasper Avenue sidewalk near the convention centre around 10:30 p.m.

Bystanders arrested and held the suspect, a man in his mid-30s until police arrived.

“Originally, it wasn’t looking good, but we don’t have an update on the (victims) condition,” Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Lance Parker told CTV News Edmonton on scene.

By 12 a.m. EPS confirmed homicide detectives had been called in, but a patient condition update was not given.

Parker couldn’t say what started the altercation. No one else was injured in the incident.

At least 6 EPS cruisers were parked on Jasper Avenue with lights flashing as hundreds of concert-goers left the convention centre.

Police taped off almost an entire city block sidewalk from the front of the convention centre to Thornton Court.

A bicycle and a dog were part of the scene. Parker confirmed the dog belonged to the suspect.

Police said witnesses and surveillance cameras saw at least part of the confrontation.

“Theres quite a bit of video at the location of the event. And we’re canvassing other buildings to see what other video is available,” Parker said.

Parker said any witnesses who hadn’t filed a statement should contact police.