EDMONTON -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man just north of downtown Edmonton Monday evening.

Police said the man was found injured around 5 p.m. in an alley between 106 Avenue and 106 A Avenue just east of 97 Street.

He was rushed to hospital, and just after 11 p.m. EPS announced that he died of his injuries.

An officer at the scene told CTV News Edmonton that officers and hospital staff were trying to determine if his injuries were the result of a stab or gunshot wound.

That officer said no arrests had been made, as of 6p.m.

Police did not comment on any arrests in their 11 p.m. update, nor did they release any further information about the victim or what caused his injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.