Homicide detectives probe suspicious death in southeast Edmonton

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in southeast Edmonton on Thursday.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, officers responded to a "suspicious circumstance complaint" at 11:23 a.m. at a home in the area of 79 Street and 79 Avenue.

When police arrived, a 51-year-old man was found dead.

An autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.