Homicide investigation leads to charges against four Albertans
Following an investigation, four Albertans have been charged in relation to the murder of a Manning, Alberta resident.
On May 25, Fairview RCMP received a report that four bear hunters had discovered a body in a remote area.
Officers from the RCMP’s major crimes unit, working together with members of the Fairview RCMP, investigated.
Following an autopsy, the cause of death was declared a homicide on May 27.
On May 28, the dead person was identified as 54-year-old Manning, Alta. Resident Wilfred Rever.
After an investigation, on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, four individuals were charged in relation to Rever’s murder.
Christopher Valin, 32, of Berwyn, Alta., was charged with second-degree murder.
Manning resident Brooke Burton, 44, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a body.
Fairview, Alta., resident Glenn Whitney, 57, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a body.
Berwyn, Alta., resident Guy Valin, 57, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a body.
Following a bail hearing, all four individuals were remanded into custody. They are scheduled to appear in court in Peace River on Oct.28 via CCTV.
Fairview is located 115 kilometres north of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
