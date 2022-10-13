Homicide of Alberta infant happened at day home, father says

The father of a seven-month-old baby who died in High Prairie, Alta., last week says his son, Oaklan Reid Cunningham, was at a day home when he died.

Police received a report about the death of the baby around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 from the High Prairie Hospital, RCMP revealed Thursday.

An autopsy was conducted on the baby on Tuesday, and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

The infant’s father told CTV News Edmonton his son had been attending the day home for about a month when he died.

He said he hasn’t been told what caused the baby’s death.

High Prairie is about 368 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.