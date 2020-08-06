EDMONTON -- Warning: This story contains imagery some readers may find disturbing.

The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section is investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in the city's west end Thursday afternoon.

EPS was called to 166 Street and Stony Plain Road at approximately 12:15 p.m. after an altercation.

Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.

He died on scene, EPS said.

One witness told CTV News Edmonton the victim was walking towards the bus stop from the west when he was confronted by two men. He saw the men yell at each other, then the victim put up his hands as if to fight. That's when the witness saw one of the other two men pull out a knife and stab the victim several times.

"The victim ripped his mask off, threw his fists up, and said, 'I'm ready, le's go.' Basically, 'Let's do this,'" the witness recalled. He did not want to be identified out of fear for his safety.

"That's when he pulled the knife and started stabbing him."

The two men then fled, the witness told CTV News Edmonton.

"Pretty crazy in the middle of the day someone getting stabbed in broad daylight and dying basically right in front of you... It's tough."

EPS said four people are in custody.

The homicide section is investigating and an autopsy has not been scheduled, police said.

Stony Plain Road near 166 Street reopened at approximately 5 p.m.