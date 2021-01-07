EDMONTON -- Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside a south Edmonton home.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, officers were called to the home at 111 Street and 78 Avenue on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. and discovered two bodies inside.

The deaths are being called suspicious and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Autopsies have not yet been scheduled.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.