Hop into Spring at several Edmonton facilities this weekend

Several City of Edmonton owned attractions and facilities are hosting events to celebrate Spring this Easter weekend.

On Saturday, you'll find the Birds in Bloom event at the Muttart Conservatory between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. There will be Hula Hoop Circus entertainment, airbrush tattoos, Easter themed scavenger hunt, crafts and sensory play. You'll also find the Northern Alberta Wood Carvers among the tulips in the feature pyramid.

The John Walter Museum will host a free egg hunt on Monday. There will also be free tours, music by local musician Gareth Gilliland, and members of the Edmonton Weavers Guild. The event runs from 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Throughout the long weekend, animals at the Edmonton Valley Zoo will get special enrichments while visitors can take part in scavenger hunts, games, planting activities and learn about Earth Day.

Despite the recent snowfall, Victoria Driving Range opened as planned on Thursday and will be open daily from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.. City-owned golf courses are expected to open in the coming weeks.

Recreation Centres will also be open throughout the long weekend. Statutory holiday hours will be in effect Friday, Sunday and Monday. The city reminds people Jasper Place and Hardisty Leisure Centres as well as the ACT Leisure Centre tot pool remain closed for rehabilitation work.

This is also the last weekend to take advantage of the Alberta resident two for one promotion at the Edmonton Valley Zoo and Muttart Conservatory. People who pay for admission at one of the facilities can then show their receipt and valid Alberta ID to get into the other for free.