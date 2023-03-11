Hope Mission walkers raise $70K to support vulnerable Edmontonians

More than 100 Edmontonians walked through the city's downtown early Saturday afternoon to support the Hope Mission.

Forty teams of walkers raised almost $70,000 to support the inner city shelter through the Cold Hands Warm Hearts campaign.

Brenton Driedger, Hope Mission spokesperson, called the event a success and said the support would help the charity as service demand has doubled in the last few years.

"We are always really encouraged by the community support we get through events like this," Driedger told CTV News Edmonton.

"An event like this really gives that spirit of camaraderie, that we are all in this together in supporting our vulnerable neighbours and supporting the hurt and hungry here in Edmonton."