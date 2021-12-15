Hopeful Hearts: Edmonton kids collect, donate hockey equipment to another school

EDMONTON -

Students at a south Edmonton school have started a project to collect and donate some hockey equipment to fellow students whose families don't have the same access to gear.

The Grade 3 class at Roberta MacAdams School gathered more than $4,000 to purchase skates, skate trainers and hockey sticks that will then be donated to another school.

"It makes me feel excited to make a difference in another child's life. I think if I was to get all of this, I'd be very thankful and grateful," student Ahaan Narang said.

"When you give them a mission they go in 110 per cent," teacher Ashley Elford said of her students.

"When it comes down to children helping children, they were able to relate and they know some of the things they enjoy doing in the winter. So it was really easy for them to come up with ways that would be meaningful for these students."

The kids named the project Hopeful Hearts.

The goal was to purchase more than 20 sets of gear, which will then be delivered to students at a different school.

Phase two of Hopeful Hearts includes connecting the recipients with skating lessons at a local rink.