Hours-long dispute in Hazeldean resolved peacefully, man facing assault charges: EPS

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting and threatening people, then barricading himself in a south-central Edmonton home Saturday afternoon.

At 1:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man with a knife near 96 Street and 68 Avenue in Hazeldean.

The man had assaulted and threatened several residents, police say, including a 67-year-old man who sustained minor injuries.

The 31-year-old then barricaded himself in his residence for several hours, with the Edmonton Police Service forming a perimeter around 96 Street between 64 to 69 avenues.

"Police negotiated a peaceful surrender and took the suspect into custody just before 7 p.m.," said Cheryl Sheppard, EPS spokesperson.

On Sunday, police confirmed the 31-year-old faced four charges of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats and one count of possessing a weapon.