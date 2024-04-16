EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • House fire near Commonwealth Stadium leaves 8 people homeless

    Edmonton firefighters on scene at a house fire near 113 Avenue and 84 Street. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton firefighters on scene at a house fire near 113 Avenue and 84 Street. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
    A house fire in the neighbourhood immediately north of Commonwealth Stadium has displaced eight people, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said Tuesday night.

    A call for the fire near 113 Avenue and 84 Street came in at 5:28 p.m.

    Edmonton Fire said it was under control at 6:30 p.m., declared out at 7:21 p.m. and that no one was injured.

    Investigators are on scene and have not yet determined the cause of the fire. 

