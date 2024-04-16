House fire near Commonwealth Stadium leaves 8 people homeless

A house fire in the neighbourhood immediately north of Commonwealth Stadium has displaced eight people, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said Tuesday night.

A call for the fire near 113 Avenue and 84 Street came in at 5:28 p.m.

Edmonton Fire said it was under control at 6:30 p.m., declared out at 7:21 p.m. and that no one was injured.

Investigators are on scene and have not yet determined the cause of the fire.