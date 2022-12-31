How a local charity has helped thousands of Ukrainians
An Alberta charity has helped thousands of people since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
A year ago, the Alberta Provincial Council of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) had one full-time employee and volunteers who came in for special occasions.
The organization provides information and advocacy for Ukrainian Canadians.
On Feb. 24 everything changed.
Russia invaded Ukraine, and Alberta’s Ukrainian population turned to the UCC for help.
That’s when Tina Dmytryshyn became a volunteer.
“It was just so overwhelming for everybody at the beginning because nobody knew what was happening,” she told CTV News Edmonton.
“We have such a huge Ukrainian population in Alberta that wanted to know, ‘How do I get my family here?’”
As Ukrainians began to arrive in Canada, the UCC became the first stop for many.
“We can get them in touch or get them the information or get them the forms that they need. Everything from getting a bus pass to getting their healthcare card, that’s what we’re here for. We’re the one place that they can phone and we can connect them with all the other agencies.”
Orysia Boychuk is the president of the Alberta Provincial Council of UCC.
She says the Ukrainians coming to Canada don’t come as refugees.
“The people arriving here are on a travel visa.”
“When they arrive at the airport they’re expected to get to a hotel, their own place, living, get all set up, all on their own. There’s nothing there waiting for them.”
The UCC has set up a furniture warehouse with donated items to help get families started.
Vitalii Hrynevych came to Canada with his wife and sons in June. The warehouse at UCC helped them outfit their new home.
“We were so excited because we don’t have anything, no furniture at all. We sleep one week without nothing, just on the floor. It was interesting times.”
Now he volunteers at the warehouse.
“We got the first necessity from the warehouse. After that we decided to stay and help as much people as we can who came here without nothing.”
Hrynevych says his family learned about the UCC at the airport when they arrived. They were grateful to get help from people who spoke their language.
“I can speak English, but mostly our newcomers, Ukraine people, they doesn’t. Maybe a little bit, but mostly not.”
The UCC has now grown to three full-time employees and hundreds of volunteers.
“We started and we had one phone line, we have now four phone lines. We had two computers in the office, we have now seven computers. We were not designed, set up at all, to manage this and we had to very quickly get going,” Boychuk said.
Thanks to those volunteers, they’ve been able to help thousands of people.
“I would probably say anywhere from 50 to 60 people coming through a week,” Boychuk said.
“Probably we would receive about 50 phone calls a day. The phone was ringing nonstop in the early days.”
The organization still operates out of the same one-room office it did a year ago.
“It’s like a call centre. People are sitting side-by-side and working side-by-side.”
“We’re doing the best we can and as much as we can within the resources we have.”
Boychuk doesn’t know how much longer the UCC will be called on to help Ukrainians fleeing their country, but she says they now have good infrastructure in place for anyone who comes.
“We’ve developed a website for people to access,” she said.
“We’ve managed to get the information out so people don’t necessarily have to specifically phone or come to the office.”
For more information on the Alberta Provincial Council of the UCC and their services, visit their website.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
A look back at the famous and influential people we lost in 2022
From musicians and actors to the Queen herself, the world lost a number of beloved and influential figures this past year who made their mark in the worlds of film, music, sports and politics.
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.
Are polar plunges safe? Here's what experts say
On the first day of 2022, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.
Views on Benedict XVI's legacy split as some admire his devotion, others see failures
In the United States, admirers of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remembered him warmly for his theological prowess and devotion to traditional doctrine. However, some U.S. Catholics, on learning of his death Saturday, recalled him as an obstacle to progress in combating clergy sex abuse.
Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday
Multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least one person and wounding 14 others, in a sign that the pace of Russia attacks had picked up before New Year's.
Afghan war orphan remains with Marine accused of abduction
A family in Afghanistan is still waiting on the U.S. justice system to determine whether their child, who they say was abducted by a Marine, will be returned to them. The Marine and her family claim they legally adopted the child, despite the U.S. Justice Department arguing that adoption should never have been granted.
Champagne's Rogers-Shaw decision to come 'only after' there's clarity in legal battle
Canada's Industry Minister says he will render his decision on Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. only after there is clarity in the ongoing legal battle.
Calgary
-
Lethbridge firefighters respond to north side garage fire
Lethbridge fire crews responded to a garage fire on the north side of the city early Saturday morning.
-
Cochrane Humane Society squeezed by puppy pile
The Cochrane Humane Society is currently caring for 60 puppies ranging in age from two to roughly four months of age. Earlier this month, they numbered about 100.
-
Extra staff redeployed to help children's hospital deal with staffing shortage
Alberta Children's Hospital is redeploying staff over the New Year's long weekend in order to address the ongoing surge in respiratory illnesses and staffing gaps.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon releases initial snow grading schedule
The City of Saskatoon has released an initial snow grading schedule on its website, with more to be added daily.
-
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
-
Saskatchewan premier calls Sunwing's move to end flights in province 'irresponsible'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a decision by Sunwing Vacations to suspend its flights from the Saskatoon and Regina airports for a month is irresponsible.
Regina
-
Here are the top stories of 2022 from CTV Regina
Tragedy at a Sask. First Nation, a high profile amber alert, cattle killed by lightning and a discussion on provincial autonomy. These were just some of the stories from a high profile year for news in Saskatchewan.
-
City councillor advocating for more accessible Wascana Pool waterslide
A Regina city councillor wants an important modification done to the new waterslide in Wascana Park before it opens next summer.
-
5 Sask. provincial parks opening for winter activities
Five provincial parks around Saskatchewan will be open as of Jan. 1 for winter fun and enjoyment, including Echo Valley east of Regina.
Atlantic
-
New Year’s Eve fireworks help ring in 2023 around the Maritimes
Maritime cities are ringing in 2023 with fireworks, if weather permits, but not all will be blasting off at midnight.
-
Halifax police investigate suspicious death of man
A man has died under suspicious circumstances, according to Halifax Regional Police (HRP).
-
23 things Maritimers can expect in 2023
Maritimers are opening up a fresh calendar to a brand new year, and may want to make a note or two. From events to anniversaries, 2023 already has a few items of the agenda to prepare for, or look forward to.
Toronto
-
Toronto to ring in the New Year with waterfront fireworks displays
The City of Toronto will be celebrating the start of the new year by hosting two fireworks displays on the waterfront.
-
GTA transit services are offering free rides on New Year's Eve. Here's what you need to know
If you’re going out on New Year’s Eve in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), you can take advantage of free public transit all evening long until the early hours of the New Year.
-
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
Montreal
-
'The system failed us': Family holds vigil for Montreal man, 21, who died after illegal detention in jail
One day after learning that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in jail when he sustained fatal injuries, around 100 loved ones held a candlelight vigil to remember the 21-year-old Montreal musician. Quebec's Ministry of Public Safety confirmed Thursday that the young man should have been released on bail on Dec. 23, but for reasons that are still unclear, he was held illegally in Montreal's Bordeaux jail.
-
Man, 28, shot dead in Montreal's 41st homicide of 2022
Montreal police say a man has succumbed to his injuries after he was shot Friday evening in the city's Saint-Laurent borough. It's the 41st homicide of 2022.
-
Researchers warn of bias as Montreal health network to use AI to reduce wait time in ERs
Artificial intelligence researchers say a Montreal hospital's plan to reduce emergency room wait times with an AI algorithm is an appropriate use of the technology — if it’s done carefully.
Ottawa
-
Full LRT service restored after overhead wire issue in east end
An overnight incident that damaged the overhead power lines to the O-Train disrupted service in the east end Saturday morning.
-
RAINFALL WARNING/FOG ADVISORY
RAINFALL WARNING/FOG ADVISORY | Rainfall warning issued for Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning and a fog advisory for the city of Ottawa. Ottawa could see 20 to 30 mm of rain by Sunday morning.
-
Seven feel-good stories in Ottawa in 2022
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the feel-good stories in Ottawa in 2022.
Kitchener
-
WRPS investigating reports of a shooting in Waterloo
An increased police presence is expected in a Waterloo neighbourhood following reports of a shooting.
-
Police search for suspects following three vehicle break-ins in Kitchener
Three vehicles parked in driveways were broken into and had items stolen from them Thursday morning in Kitchener.
-
Rangers drop first of seven games in final home matchup of 2022
In their final home game of the season, the Kitchener Rangers fell 6-2 against the Peterborough Petes Friday night
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. snowmobilers save a moose that fell through ice
Snowmobilers who were out sledding in an area between Sudbury and Sturgeon Falls, Ont., heard a moose fall through ice. The four men quickly got to work saving it.
-
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
-
Northern Ont. police say Alberta suspect had a homemade bomb
A 28-year-old from Calgary, Alta., is facing weapons and other charges following a traffic stop on Highway 17A near Kenora this week.
Winnipeg
-
-
'It can be done': City seeks school division partnership to generate solar energy
The City is taking inspiration from a Winnipeg school division and looking to make its buildings more environmentally friendly.
-
A staged crash, exaggerated injuries and false statements: Manitoba's top frauds of 2022
From staging a car crash, to exaggerating injuries, to lying for friends – Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has announced its top five frauds of 2022.
Vancouver
-
B.C. baby's heart surgery cancelled for 2nd time in as many months
For the second time in less than two months, a scheduled heart surgery for a seven-month-old baby from Vancouver Island has been cancelled.
-
Will pre-pandemic crowds return this NYE? Some Vancouver businesses unsure
This Saturday will mark Vancouver’s first New Year’s Eve in years without COVID-19 restrictions – but some businesses aren’t sure whether pre-pandemic crowds will return.
-
B.C. girl who woke neighbours during apartment fire receives bravery award
With smoke filling the hallways of their North Vancouver apartment building, the Rezaeis family – including 12-year-old Paryas – delayed their own escape so they could wake their neighbours.
Vancouver Island
-
As 2023 looms, new B.C. Premier David Eby lays out priorities for year ahead
In an extended interview with CTV News Vancouver Island, British Columbia’s 37th premier says he’s ready to tackle the challenges facing the province, starting with health care.
-
B.C. woman captures incredible video of giant Pacific octopus
An astonishing video of what appears to be a giant Pacific octopus in the waters of British Columbia has garnered millions of views on social media.
-
2 workers injured at Victoria hospital after steam pipe bursts
Two Island Health workers were injured at Victoria General Hospital on Friday morning after a steam pipe exploded in the hospital's boiler room.