EDMONTON -- With the NHL reportedly considering Edmonton as a host site to restart its season, there's increasing speculation about how realistic that is.

The concept, according to a recent ESPN report, identifies four sites aligned by division, potentially playing multiple games per day without fans in attendance.

Edmonton's Ice District is reportedly a frontrunner to host games in the Pacific Division due to its two rinks and connecting hotels and restaurants.

"You talk about creating a safe environment for the players and league officials to come back to. Think about the bubble that potentially exists downtown," said TSN senior hockey reporter Frank Seravalli.

The Edmonton Oilers won't comment on the report, while Premier Jason Kenney confirmed Wednesday that NHL commissioner Gary Bettman had contacted him about the COVID-19 situation.

However, Kenney said Bettman didn't make a formal proposal.

Despite the mystery, Seravalli believes the team is preparing for such a scenario.

"That's why we're going to see a cancellation of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup at some point in the near future because the Oilers want to make sure they keep their August schedule open," he said.

But there would be several challenges with Edmonton hosting games, including some players and team staff needing to travel internationally to get here.

Other logistical issues including having to potentially quarantine as many as nine teams, their staff, referees, broadcast crews and hospitality staff.

The 346 rooms in the J.W. Marriot would likely not be enough, but Edmonton's pedway system actually connects to several hotels including Sutton Place, The Westin and The Delta.

Hockey blogger David Staples is among those who think the NHL should make the move.

"The risk for this is, in terms of public health, going to be pretty much zero. No risk to public health, makes economic sense, why wouldn't this happen?"

When it could happen is another question.

The NHL has player in self-quarantine until the end of April and any restart would have to be approved by the players' union.

On Wednesday, Kenney said any arrangement with the hockey league would need to detail risk mitigation and safety measures in line with provincial guidelines.