EDMONTON -- Self isolation. The early end to minor sports. A stock market meltdown messing with retirement portfolios.

COVID-19 is causing anxiety and fear for many.

"It's almost like every hour there’s something new," registered psychologist Dr. Ganz Ferrance told CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

Ferrance said the trick is to stay informed without feeling overwhelmed.

"You don’t want to go searching for more and more information. It’s very easy in times of crisis to really dig in and want to know everything about it, but it’s not always good for our mental health."

Ferrance offered up some other tips to help us deal with the pandemic:

If you’re not sick, don’t self-isolate;

Stick with your routine;

Stay in touch with family and friends;

Get outside;

Have more movie and board game nights;

Understand that everyone is impact by the coronavirus. We’re all in this together.

"Humanity has been through a lot of big events in the past. We get through it. Stuff will change but we tend to learn from it," Ganz said.

Dr. Ferrance says if you're still unsure of where to turn, you can always reach out for professional help.