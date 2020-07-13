EDMONTON -- Mounties found human remains near Fort Vermilion, Alta., Sunday.

Police were told clothing had been found in a forested area near Jon D'Or Prairie, Alta., and the responding officers found human remains.

The death was ruled suspicious and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating it.

Police are still at the scene where the remains were found.

The human remains will be sent to Edmonton for the autopsy, RCMP said.

The identity of the victim is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call RCMP at 780-927-3258 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.