Hundreds of beers on tap at Edmonton International Beer Festival

A tasty trade show is bringing beer lovers together in Edmonton's city centre.

The Edmonton International Beer Festival runs Friday and Saturday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Visitors will find hundreds of beers from around the world, as well as live music, street performers and other entertainment on two main stages.

A master cicerone (the beer equivalent of a sommelier) will be on site for in-person training in the Cicerone Certification Program and a "beer school" will hold classes on beer tasting, brewing and food pairings.

The festival runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.

Tickets start at $23 and are available here.