Hundreds in Fort Vermilion have been allowed back into their homes after they were evacuated over the weekend due to flooding in the area.

About 300 people were evacuated after an ice jam broke overnight on Saturday and lowered the water level of the Peace River.

Definitely some permanent damage on Flats Rd. in Woodlands County due to flooding. An ice jam nearby has diverted the Athabasca River far from its normal path. Residents still out of their homes. #abweather pic.twitter.com/Rd7T4U01c9 — Nicole Weisberg (@NWeisbergCTV) April 30, 2018

A local State of Emergency remains in effect and 15 homes in North Vermilion are still evacuated.

ON Monday afternoon, Mackenzie County issued an update, saying in part: “Water levels continue to drop and the ice flow continues to move downstream along the Peace River.”

