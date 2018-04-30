Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Hundreds return home after flood forced evacuations in Fort Vermilion
Fifteen homes remain evacuated in the Fort Vermilion area after Peace River flooded over the weekend.
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 2:51PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, April 30, 2018 3:03PM MDT
Hundreds in Fort Vermilion have been allowed back into their homes after they were evacuated over the weekend due to flooding in the area.
About 300 people were evacuated after an ice jam broke overnight on Saturday and lowered the water level of the Peace River.
Definitely some permanent damage on Flats Rd. in Woodlands County due to flooding. An ice jam nearby has diverted the Athabasca River far from its normal path. Residents still out of their homes. #abweather pic.twitter.com/Rd7T4U01c9— Nicole Weisberg (@NWeisbergCTV) April 30, 2018
A local State of Emergency remains in effect and 15 homes in North Vermilion are still evacuated.
ON Monday afternoon, Mackenzie County issued an update, saying in part: “Water levels continue to drop and the ice flow continues to move downstream along the Peace River.”
More to come…