Hundreds take part in Saturday egg hunt at historic Magrath Mansion

More than a thousand Edmontonians took advantage of the warmer weather Saturday at a historic egg hunt.

Concordia University of Edmonton held its third-annual Easter egg hunt at the 112-year-old Magrath Mansion.

Admission was free, but visitors were encouraged to bring donations for the university's foodbank, CUE Cupboard, which has seen a 78 per cent increase in demand from last year.

"The increase in need has increased, so we thought we would reach out to our community to see what kind of support we can get from our community," Concordia Secretariat Judy Kruse said.

The three-storey brick mansion was built in 1912 for William Magrath, and the street where it sits – Ada Boulevard – is named after his wife Ada.

The university aquired the mansion in 2021. Now called Magrath Campus, the stately home is used for educational and community activities.

Saturday the site was bustling with games and Easter egg hunting.

"Every year we get more and more children and families out," Kruse said. "We love being part of this community, and this community has been good to us, so this is our way of giving back and saying thank you."

The site was designated a provincial heritage site in 1975, and it's still considered one of the "finest architectural achievements in Alberta" by the province.

The City of Edmonton declared the mansion a municipal historic resource last year, meaning the city will help the university with renovations and ongoing maintenance.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dave Mitchell