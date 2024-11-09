EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Hwy 599 closed during RCMP operation near Coronation

    Highway 599 can be seen from Highway 36 in Alberta in an image from September 2018. (Google Street View) Highway 599 can be seen from Highway 36 in Alberta in an image from September 2018. (Google Street View)
    Share

    Highway 599 was closed in both directions on Saturday for a police operation.

    RCMP issued a release just before 1 p.m., saying the highway was closed east of Highway 36 while officers responded to an incident.

    There was no ongoing threat to the public, RCMP said.

    Traffic was being diverted in both directions.

    No other details were given about the nature of the operation.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News