Hyman day-to-day as Oilers prepare for Leafs

Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman is day-to-day after he sustained an injury on Saturday, head coach Dave Tippett said.

Hyman didn't practice on Monday but he hasn't been ruled out to face the Toronto Maple Leafs — his former team — on Tuesday.

"Better response than we thought coming out of the other night,” Tippett said.

"He came in yesterday morning and was feeling much better than he anticipated he would, and today was another step forward. He didn't want to be counted out yet, but we'll certainly be careful with him."

Hyman has been Edmonton's best winger this season, with 11 goals and eight assists through 26 games.

He signed a seven-year contract worth US$38.5 million last summer.

OTHER INJURY UPDATES

Goaltender Mike Smith is day-to-day as well but won’t play Tuesday, Tippett said.

Defenceman Duncan Keith practiced on Monday and could play against the Leafs. Defenceman Slater Koekkoek also practiced for the first time in a while.

"We went from no defencemen to a plethora of defencemen out there at practice today," Tippett said. "Hopefully it's a good sign of things to come."

The Oilers have lost five straight and have a record of 16-10-0.

They play the Maple Leafs at Rogers Place at 7 p.m. MST.