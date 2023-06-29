'I am devastated beyond words': Family of woman killed in impaired-driving crash raising money to transport body to Toronto

The woman who died in a crash on the Capilano Bridge on June 25, 2023 has been identified on a GoFundMe page as Jayda. (Source: GoFundMe) The woman who died in a crash on the Capilano Bridge on June 25, 2023 has been identified on a GoFundMe page as Jayda. (Source: GoFundMe)

