'I am devastated beyond words': Family of woman killed in impaired-driving crash raising money to transport body to Toronto

A family spokesperson has identified a woman killed in an impaired-driving crash over the weekend as a woman visiting Edmonton from Toronto.

According to police, a 2007 Dodge Ram truck speeding on the wrong side of the road, driving north on the Capilano Bridge crashed into a southbound Edmonton Police Service vehicle before hitting an Audi Q5 that was driving behind the cruiser.

The Toronto woman, 20-year-old Jayda, was a passenger in the Audi.

She died at the scene.

The 31-year-old driver of the Audi was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The 23-year-old man driving the truck was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A passenger in the truck, a 21-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say both speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

Melissa Rolston, a spokesperson for Jayda's family, says the family has launched a GoFundMe to raise money to bring Jayda's body back to Toronto.

"I am devastated beyond words," Jayda's mother Shannon Mitchell wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"I am faced with the daunting task of bringing her back home to Toronto, where she belongs and providing her with the farewell she deserves."

"The financial burden associated with bringing Jayda's body from Edmonton to Toronto, along with the additional funeral costs, has left me reeling, unable to navigate this alone."

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe had raised just over $12,000 of the $40,000 goal.