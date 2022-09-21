'I am free to learn here': An Afghan girl's journey from Kabul to Canada
Nargis Attaiee was 17 when the Taliban took control of Kabul, something she never believed could happen. Six days later, her family would flee the country and start a journey ending here in Edmonton.
Attaiee and her family are a few of the 800 Afghan refugees that have been settled in central Alberta since the Taliban regained control in Afghanistan in August of 2021, and part of a growing number of refugees being resettled with the support of Catholic Social Services.
Attaiee said the takeover happened at the end of the school year, as her class was writing one of their Grade 12 finals. In the middle of the test, she said the teacher suddenly told the class to pack up their things and leave:The Taliban had taken control of the capital and the kids needed to get home.
"On the way to home, nothing was normal," Attaiee said. "People were wandering around . . . like deer wandering around the city, not knowing where to escape."
"That was the last that I saw my school. That was the last that I saw my friends."
She said her mother, who died three weeks before Kabul fell, had told her about the Taliban's previous regime, when girls were banned from going to school. But, she adds, it was still hard to believe that something like that could happen in the 21st century.
"In the matter of one night, we all said goodbye to my family, my friends and my hometown," she adds.
Her family and a group of other Afghan refugees spent five months in Pakistan before coming to Canada, arriving in Edmonton in January 2022. Over the winter she learned to skate and play hockey, she said, and she's currently finishing high school at Centre High, with her sights set on starting university in 2023.
"After being in Edmonton, Canada, everything has changed in my life. I started school, I met new friends," Attaiee said, adding that after school this summer, she volunteered at Free Play for Kids as a junior coach.
"But still there are thousands of girls in Afghanistan who cannot go to school," she adds. "Their dreams are being destroyed."
"I really want the world to hear our voice. And not only feeling pity for us, but also helping us."
SIGN OF HOPE
Attaiee and her family are part of a growing number of refugees coming in the province assisted by Catholic Social Services (CSS).
Kathryn Friesen, director of immigration and settlement services at the CSS, said the current level of need in the province is unparalleled. The organization is set up to serve around 500 refugees a year but are currently handling three times their capacity, she explains.
As well as the commitment to help settle people fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan, Friesen said the Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to more refugees needing significant support through services like cross-cultural counselling and temporary housing.
"We expect the high number of refugees arriving in our community to continue while we work towards reaching the target of 40,000 Afghan refugees and as we continue to resettle refugees from other parts of the world," Friesen adds.
The organization's resources are strained under the increased need by different groups in the province, said Troy Davies, CSS CEO, and this year's annual Sign of Hope campaign is looking for half a million dollars more than last year, for a total of $2.6 million.
"I don't know if there's been many situations that have paralleled the need that we have right now just given the economic situation in Alberta, given the various refugee crises around the world," Davies said.
Money raised will go to helping several vulnerable populations in the province, he said, including people who have recently moved out of homelessness, isolated seniors, women and children escaping domestic violence and newcomers like Attaiee and her family.
The journey has been a difficult one, Attaiee said, but the support from CSS and the Government of Canada have helped her and her group settle into Canada, and start to heal and build lives with more possibilities than they would have back home.
"Here, every morning instead of hearing the sounds of bombs, sounds of gunfire, I hear the sounds of bird songs."
"And I am free to learn here."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joe Scarpelli
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
'Failing and flailing': Trudeau condemns Putin's escalation of war, nuclear threat
Russian President Vladimir Putin's escalation of the war in Ukraine shows that he is losing control, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday as he condemned his nuclear threats and decision to mobilize some reservists in the ongoing invasion.
Toxic chemicals found in school uniforms across North America
A new study found toxic ‘forever’ chemicals were present in children’s school uniforms among other outdoor and stain-repellent clothes.
Ministers mum on expected COVID-19 travel rule changes, defend ArriveCan as 'critical' border tool
Parliament Hill was abuzz Wednesday amid reports that the federal government is planning on dropping COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the border, doing away with mandatory random COVID-19 testing, and making the ArriveCan application optional. Peppered with questions, Liberal ministers refused to confirm their plans, saying they'd have more to say soon.
Experts call for better dementia treatment in new report, saying most patients receive no care after diagnosis
In a sweeping new report, Alzheimer’s and dementia experts are urgently calling for better treatment for patients and better education for health-care professionals, revealing that the majority of dementia patients receive little to no post-diagnosis care.
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
After Trudeau video backlash, do world leaders have the right to sing or party?
In light of the backlash in response to the videos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau singing and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing, CTVNews.ca spoke with political science and marketing experts on whether world leaders have the right to enjoy themselves while out in public.
Around 200 stranded whales die in pounding surf in Australia
A day after 230 whales were found stranded on the wild and remote west coast of Australia's island state of Tasmania, only 35 were still alive despite rescue efforts that were to continue Thursday.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
A federal appeals panel has lifted a judge's hold on the U.S. Justice Department's ability to use classified records seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate in its ongoing criminal investigation.
Calgary
-
Hospital volunteer shares his passion for Calgary's north and south east communities
An extraordinary volunteer at a Calgary hospital who is brightening some patients' experience as a translator and passionate community leader has health officials hoping his story encourages more volunteers to come forward.
-
Calgary police issue warning as high-risk offender released
Calgary Police Service officials say the actions of a high-risk offender will be monitored after he was released in the city upon completion of his prison sentence.
-
'We're just lost': Travellers say it's time to move on from travel restrictions
International travellers at Calgary’s International Airport say its time to do away with COVID-19 border measures and travel restrictions.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
-
Sask. police search for suspect after woman found dead in submerged vehicle
RCMP are looking for a suspect in connection with a submerged vehicle where a woman was found dead inside.
-
'Opportunities are endless': New firefighter training facility north of Saskatoon to serve as hub for region
The City of Saskatoon is embarking on a new venture with the cities of Warman and Martensville, as well as the RM of Corman Park, beginning with the construction on a first-of-its-kind in Saskatchewan training facility.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk murder trial adjourned until November
Court will have to wait at least six weeks to hear the closing arguments in Dillon Whitehawk’s murder trial.
-
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
-
Yorkton RCMP searching for wanted man who allegedly fled from police three times
Yorkton RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a Yorkton man facing multiple charges.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 4, forecast to approach as major hurricane
Fiona is forecast to approach Atlantic Canada as a hurricane Saturday morning, transitioning into a powerful post-tropical storm.
-
Maritime residents, emergency officials prepare for potential impacts of Hurricane Fiona
Residents across the Maritimes are doing what they can to prepare for the potential impact of Hurricane Fiona. Emergency officials are also advising of potential damage, flooding and power outages, and informing residents what they can do to be prepared.
-
Shooting victims' families want to ensure inquiry recommendations followed
Families of victims of Nova Scotia's mass shooting called Wednesday for an oversight committee to ensure the recommendations coming out of the public inquiry into the tragedy won't be ignored.
Toronto
-
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 17-year-old boy dead after shooting in Scarborough
A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.
-
This is what family, friends and colleagues had to say about the life of Const. Andrew Hong
Here’s is family, friends and colleagues had to say about Const. Andrew Hong, who was fatally shot inside a Mississauga coffee shop during a multi-city rampage.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Final debate could be last chance to coalesce opposition to CAQ
The final leaders debate of the Quebec election campaign Thursday is one of the few remaining opportunities for the parties vying to unseat the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec to set themselves apart, analysts say.
-
City loses court battle with Montreal company that used 'cheese' to describe vegan product
Back in 2018, the City of Montreal sued a local producer for between $1,500 and $2,000 for using the word "cheese" on its packaging to describe its vegan cream cheese products, but after winning a four-year court battle this week the small business gets to keep all that cheddar.
-
4 parties agree in debate - fur farms need to banned in Quebec, CAQ doesn't participate
The Montreal SPCA recently hosted the first ever provincial electoral debate on animal protection, and the organization is demanding that fur farms be banned in Quebec.
Ottawa
-
Five children assessed by paramedics following hazardous material call at Ottawa daycare
The Ottawa Fire Hazardous Materials Team responded to a call at a daycare on Glencoe Street in the Arlington Woods neighbourhood.
-
Roller-skating is coming back to Ottawa in a big way
A brand new 20,000 square foot roller-skating rink is set to open this December in a section of the Ottawa Citizen building on Baxter Road in Ottawa.
-
Grateful Family: Four years after a tornado destroys a Dunrobin home, the Nicholsons thank 'the helpers'
Four years after tornadoes struck Dunrobin, a family whose home was destroyed is thanking everyone who helped them on their journey to rebuild.
Kitchener
-
Two charged in connection to 2008 fatal hit and run near Alma, Ont.
Police have laid charges in the death of Lucas Shortreed 14 years after the 18-year-old was killed in a hit and run near Alma, Ont.
-
300-year-old Elm tree to be cut down in Kitchener
A tree standing in Kitchener’s south end that officials say is more than 300 years old is being cut down over safety concerns.
-
University of Waterloo students create bricks out of bacteria
Growing the material for a construction project might soon become a reality thanks to a student team at the University of Waterloo that has been working to create bricks out of bacteria.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple women report being drugged while downtown, Sudbury, Ont., police say
Multiple women reported being drugged Saturday while visiting establishments in downtown Sudbury, city police said in a news release Wednesday.
-
Sault council says no to energy project
Sault Ste. Marie city council is saying no to a proposed battery energy storage facility until it can get more information from the group behind the project.
-
Young male drivers admit to driving under the influence, MADD survey finds
A Mothers Against Drunk Driving survey this spring of 3,000 motorists found that men aged 18-35 drive more often than other groups after consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.
Winnipeg
-
All Manitoba adults now eligible for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
All Manitobans ages 18 and older are now eligible to receive the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Shovels in ground for Selkirk hospital expansion, but few details on staffing
Shovels are in the ground for an expansion to the Selkirk Regional Health Centre, but work is ongoing to figure out how to staff the expanded space with the province looking overseas for help.
-
Manitoba justice minister calling for Criminal Code changes for bear spray
Manitoba’s justice minister is calling on his federal counterpart to make changes to the Criminal Code regarding bear spray being used as a weapon.
Vancouver
-
Wrong-way driver involved in crash that injured 6, closed West Vancouver highway, police say
Six people were injured, two of them critically, after a major collision that shut down Highway 1 in West Vancouver Wednesday.
-
Residents startled as 3.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Prince George
A minor earthquake struck near Prince George, B.C., on Wednesday, causing tremors that startled some residents.
-
B.C. makes dozens of recommendations to tackle repeat offenders, random violence
Several B.C. officials are giving an update Wednesday on public safety in the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Province, Island Health not answering questions about staffing levels at new Victoria UPCC
On Monday morning, the province quietly opened the new UPCC at Gorge Road Hospital in Victoria. By Wednesday, the word was out. At 11 a.m., the Gorge Road clinic was turning people away because it was at capacity.
-
Victoria police arrest alleged rental scammers, ask additional victims to come forward
After arresting two men allegedly involved in a series of "sophisticated rental frauds," Victoria police are asking additional victims to come forward.
-
Investigators reveal cause of Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet crash
The Royal Canadian Air Force says an improperly assembled oil filter led to the crash of a Snowbirds jet in northern British Columbia last month. The Department of National Defence announced the finding on Wednesday as it lifted the operational pause that was put on all Snowbirds flights following the Aug. 2 accident in Fort St. John, B.C.