Even before the opening ceremonies Thursday, 19 year-old Jamiee Bull from North Bay, Ont., had already broken a world record.

Bull successfully skied five buoys at a rope length of 10.75 metres, breaking her own Canadian U21 record while setting a new world record.

“I said I was planning a world record today. It sounds crazy,” Bull said. “I’d been skiing really well in practice so I knew that I could go out there and I knew I had the ability to break the record.”

Ken Nelson, owner of Shalom Park Water Ski Site, said, “it’s just been so exciting to see somebody like her step from nobody had ever heard of her to all of a sudden here she is, world record holder”

Bull, who is 4th in the Under 21 world rankings, says that while waterskiing has taken her around the globe, to set a World record on Canadian water makes the moment all the more special.

“I’m really proud to be Canadian,” she said with a smile. “It’s given me lots of opportunities and I love our country so being able to represent the country and wear the maple leaf on my back and be able to go and break a world record, on home turf, it’s awesome. I couldn’t think of a better feeling.”

Bull will be the top seed in Sunday’s final.

The World Under 21 Waterski Championships features over 80 athletes from 22 countries.

The event runs until Sunday.