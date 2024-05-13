'I counted 20 stab marks': Dog walker attacked with machete, knife: police

A man was injured when he was attacked while walking his dog in Edmonton earlier this month.

Emergency crews were called to 67 Street and 101A Avenue at 5:20 a.m. on May 5.

The 55-year-old man was reportedly attacked by a man and woman with what appeared to be a knife and a machete.

The man's wife, who CTV News Edmonton has agreed not to identify, described the attack on Monday.

"My husband said 'good morning' because around here in this neighbourhood we wave at each other. Then the boy took out the machete and was taunting my husband with it," she said.

"The boy was literally making chopping motions in the air and advancing towards my husband. And then they both attacked him."

"At some point the machete wound up on the ground. He reached for it, he was going to get it and try to just throw it away from everybody. That's when they tripped him and she wound up on his back and stabbed him. I counted 20 stab marks in his shirt."

The woman says a neighbour was alerted to the attack by the noise and scared off the attackers.

Her husband was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"He had 25 staples in the head and about 12 stitches in the back. And his lip was cut badly with the machete."

She says despite his injuries, her husband is doing well.

"He's remarkable. He's kept a positive attitude the whole time."

"He's actually glad that it was him and not one of our elderly neighbours or a child or somebody just headed to work."

The woman says she and her husband still aren't sure what the motive was for the attack.

"They did not ask for anything. They didn't ask for his wallet. They didn't demand money. They didn't demand a phone. Nothing."

Police are still searching for the attackers.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Darcy Seaton