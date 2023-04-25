'I didn't know how to react': Resident describes tense moments during grass fire in northwest Edmonton

Residents of a northwest Edmonton neighbourhood are waiting to find out what caused a grass fire that threatened their homes on Monday.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 127 Street and Anthony Henday Drive.

By 4:30 p.m., flames had gotten so close to homes in the Albany neighbourhood that Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) evacuated the residents.

Jaquie Dumas, who lives on Albany Way, described the experience.

"I was driving home, saw a whole bunch of smoke, and I knew that it was in the back of my house," she told CTV News Edmonton on Monday.

"By the time I got here, it was in the middle of the field behind me. And you saw a whole bunch of fire tornadoes and they started to kind of change direction and head towards the houses."

A grass fire burns near a home in northwest Edmonton. (Credit: @rylanszzz/Twitter.com)

Dumas said it led to tense moments for everyone in the neighbourhood as the fire crept closer.

"There was some kids crying when they saw the flames because they were quite large in the back there. There was a lot of unsettled people, not sure what was going to happen."

"I didn’t know how to react, to be honest. I was shaking."

Smoke from the fire was so bad, it forced the closure of Anthony Henday Drive eastbound at Campbell Road.

Around 5:30 p.m., EFRS declared the fire was mostly under control, and homes were no longer being evacuated.

Firefighters remained on scene for much of the evening putting out hotspots.

Video captured by the CTV News Edmonton drone shows just how close the flames came to homes, with scorched grass just metres from some property lines.

CTV News has reached out to EFRS for an update on the fire.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Woodman.