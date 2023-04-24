Grass fire in northwest Edmonton under control, no damage to structures: EFRS

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says a grass fire in northwest Edmonton is mostly under control.

The fire broke out in the area of 127 Street and Anthony Henday Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters evacuated some residents of the nearby Albany neighbourhood around 4:30 p.m. because the fire was encroaching on nearby homes.

Update: the community of Albany in northwest Edmonton is being evacuated due to the growing grass fire at Anthony Henday Drive & 127 Street. Fire crews remains on scene. — Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (@EdmontonFire) April 24, 2023

The Edmonton Police Service also closed off Anthony Henday Drive eastbound at Campbell Road. It was fully reopened at 6:30 p.m., but police asked drivers to go slow as emergency crews were still working in the area.

Around 5:30 p.m., EFRS said most of the fire had been brought under control with no injuries and no damage to structures, adding residents could expect smouldering throughout the evening.

Update # 2: Homes in Albany are no longer at risk from the grass fire. Most of the fire is now under control. Some hot spots remain, and crews are still on scene. Expect smoldering throughout the evening. No injuries. No structures affected. — Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (@EdmontonFire) April 24, 2023

Images obtained by CTV News Edmonton shows the fire came within metres of nearby homes.

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours dealing with hot spots.

A grass fire burns near the Albany neighbourhood in Edmonton on April 24, 2023. A grass fire burns near Anthony Henday Drive on April 24, 2023. Firefighters on scene in northwest Edmonton because of a grass fire.

Flames from a grass fire can be seen behind a row of homes in Edmonton on April 24, 2023.

Earlier in the day crews were called to a different grass fire at 211 Street and Fort Road.

Firefighters arrived at that scene around 9:30 a.m.

The fire was declared under control around 11 a.m.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.

Crews were called to fight a grass fire in northeast Edmonton on April 24, 2023.