'I didn't think it was real': Oilers fans score free Game 4 tickets from stranger
There's always something to be happy about when the Edmonton Oilers are making good strides in the playoffs, but this is especially true for two lucky fans who were able to enjoy the sights and sounds of Game 4 — for free.
Connor Moor, an Oilers fan from Calgary, planned to watch the game at a bar with his cousin visiting from Montreal for the night. The pair were having a drink at Home & Away YEG waiting for the game to start when a stranger asked if they were attending the game.
Moor told the man that they planned to watch the game from the restaurant – it was then where he and his cousin experienced the luckiest 'right time, right place' moment.
"He said, 'Do you want to go to the game?' We're like, 'Yeah,' and he slides two tickets and says, 'Go have fun,'" said Moor. "I didn't think it was real."
Moor said they were skeptical of the authenticity of the tickets but it also didn't hurt to see if they were legitimate.
"Sure enough, we scanned our tickets and we're in. It was pretty great."
Located in the second bowl of Rogers Place, Moor and his cousin found themselves unexpectedly cheering on the Oilers as they tied up the series in Game 4.
Connor Moor went to Game 4 between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars for free after a stranger gave him and his cousins tickets on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton)
The lucky fan said that this wouldn't be his first experience at a playoff game, but noted the difference between seeing the Oilers play on home turf versus in Calgary in 2022.
"The fan levels (are) just off the charts compared to Calgary – everyone is wearing jerseys, everyone is pumped," he added.
According to Moor, the man, who allegedly works for Molson Brewery, was very pleasant to talk to and has this message to the kind stranger.
"Thank you so much. That was an incredible memory I'll always have."
"I think that goes a long way to just anyone who can't afford tickets. It's just a real special opportunity," said Moor.
The Oilers aim to take the lead against the Dallas Stars in Game 5 Friday night at 6:30 p.m. MT.
