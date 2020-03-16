EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney is concerned over reports that proper protocol is not being followed at airports and is urging Albertans to avoid non-essential travel.

Kenney visited the arrivals area at Edmonton International Airport on Sunday to see how passengers were being screened.

I visited @FlyEIA Intl Arrivals to monitor #COVID19 screening measures.



I am very concerned about reports from travellers on inadequate federal screening protocols for international travellers.



I have directed provincial officials to deploy provincial resources to AB airports pic.twitter.com/EMbkbeKr94 — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) March 16, 2020

“I do have concerns about what appears to be a lack of rigour with respect to screening and information being provided to people arriving on international flights in Canada, including here in Alberta," Kenney said on Sunday.

Airports do not fall under the restrictions on gatherings of more than 250 people.

EIA says rigorous cleaning standards are in place for passenger screening and public areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the added measures, the premier says it's best to just stay away.

"Frankly from today onwards, all non-essential travel plans should be cancelled," he said. "And let me be clear about that. I still hear about people planning on taking spring break outside the country. If they do so they may have a hard time getting back into Canada because of the cancellation of flights.

Kenney said he is directing Travel Alberta to prepare a campaign to advise snowbirds of the protocol to come back to Canada.

WIth files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa.